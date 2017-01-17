Zesco United boosted foreign legions arrival

Zesco United are at full strength for 2017 pre-season training with the arrival at their Ndola base of their foreign legion.

All but one imports have joined pre-season training this week that enters its second week after kicking off on January 9 at the Trade Fair Grounds in Ndola.

The Kenya trio of striker Jesse Were, defender David Owino and midfielder Anthony Akumu all reported for training on January 16.

Niger defender Ben Banh also reported on Monday.

However, the future of Nigerian defender Ayo Oluwafemi is in the air with speculation that he has left Zesco although the club has yet to confirm his departure.

Zesco will represent Zambia in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup after finishing second in 2016.

This is a season after their 2016 CAF Champions League semifinal appearance where they were eliminated by eventual champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.