30 houses flooded, property destroyed in Chipata

Thirty houses have been flooded and household items worth millions of kwacha destroyed in Chipata district, Eastern Province, following flooding in the area.

A check by ZANIS this morning found residents, some of whom built their houses in the buffer zone, draining off the water from their houses in Chipata’s Old Jim compound.

The residents accused the Chipata municipal council for permitting a local businessman to divert water from Lunkhwakwa stream saying this has led to flooding in the area.

And Kapata ward councillor Naftali Banda who is among the affected residents explained that the flooding started around 02:00 hours this morning.

He stated that people’s property has been damaged, vital documents destroyed as well as other valuables which include food staffs.

Meanwhile Chipata mayor Sinoya Mwale has promised to investigate the matter further to establish the root cause of the problem and find solutions in consultation with all stakeholders.

He observed that people had built in the buffer zone contrary to law when it was very clear that structures should be built at least 50 meters away from the stream.