Emirates appoint new Country Manager for Zambia



Emirates, which flies daily direct from Lusaka to Dubai and Harare, has promoted Commercial Manager Hamad Al Ali to the expanded role of Country Manager for Zambia.

Mr. Al Ali, whose appointment became effective 1 January 2017, was appointed Commercial Manager Zambia in May 2016 and has vast experience in commercial management and operations at Emirates.

He is now responsible for Emirates’ overall business in Zambia overseeing sales and service functions for the airline’s passenger, cargo, management and airport operations and reports directly to Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations Africa.

Mr. Al Ali holds a Bachelor’s degree in business management from the American University in Dubai and brings with him a deep knowledge and understanding of the aviation sector with skills in law, accounting, finance, and computer science.

He has been with Emirates for the last three years, during which time he enrolled in the Commercial Outstation Programme learning about the airline’s sales, commercial operations, staff management and finance processes.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Al Ali said: “I’m both honored and very excited to be leading Emirates operations in Zambia. I look forward to working with our local team of dedicated and talented staff to ensure Emirates growth and continued success in the market.”

He said customers traveling on Emirates can look forward to world-class service and hospitality from the airline’s multi-national cabin crew, including Zambian and Zimbabwean nationals while enjoying complimentary gourmet meals and beverages.

Emirates flies daily from Harare to Lusaka and Dubai.

EK713 departs Dubai every day at 0925hrs, arriving in Lusaka at 1440hrs. The flight then leaves Lusaka at 1610hrs, arriving in Harare at 1715hrs.

The return flight, EK714 leaves Harare at 1900hrs, arriving Lusaka at 2005hrs. It departs Lusaka at 2135hrs and lands in Dubai at 0640hrs the next day.