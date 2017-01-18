Four Opposition Parties Petition the Constitutional Court to Clarify President Lungu’s Eligibility for 2021

Four Opposition political party leaders have petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking a declaration that President Edgar Lungu Is eligible to contest the 2021 Presidential election.
The four are Danny Pule of the Christian Democratic Party, Wright Musona of Zambia Republican Party, Peter Chanda of New Congress Party and Robert Mwanza from the Citizens Democratic Party.
The petitioners state that there has risen a political debate of the tenure of office of President Edgar Lungu and his eligibility to stand as presidential candidate in the 2021 General Election.
They affirm that President Lungu’s election of January 20th, 2015 as President when he ruled for one year and six months does not constitute a full term of office as per article 106 section 6 sub section B of the amended constitution of Zambia Act number of 2016.
The petitioners say that President Lungu’s election of August 11th, 2016 for a term of five years is his first full term as President of Zambia.
They also want the Court to declare that President Lungu is eligible to stand in the 2021 general election as Presidential candidate, where once elected it will be his second and final term of office.
The petitioners want the court to declare that President LUNGU’s first term of office commenced on September 13th, 2016 when he was sworn in as President for a term of five years.
Opposition parties? What a country?
Africa, Africa, Africa twasebana!
These are one-man-party entities and should not be taken seriously as they do not represent anyone, but only their self-centred interests.
This guys have nothing to do, President Lungu has no idea of what he is doing and you want him to stand again that’s why we are poor, the man is busy doing deals with Malawi maize project with James Chilwa.
Does is mean that we don’t understand our own constitution and the other thing is that all these parties are for PF. So what are the so called big wings like UPND and MMD saying about this thing. Do they want to be late in petition again. Can LAZ educate us on this one. How can we develop . I am turning into a J witness. Not worth voting
Actually if you think about it… We can’t call it his first term by this skewed logic. He has not held office for five years yet so how about you wait for the five year mark if you want this to be true. If Concourt pronounces it his first term then they are cons too as they cannot predict the future. Five years by your logic is when you can announce his so called term!