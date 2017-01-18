Zambia Meteorological Department Forecast floods in Five Provinces

THE Zambia Meteorological Department has forecast that heavy down poor coupled with flash floods would characterised five provinces of the country.

The department has warned in its latest Weather Forecast that provinces such as Western, Southern, Lusaka, Central and Eastern provinces would from yesterday to Saturday experience heavy fall and flash floods.

The department has also stated that Inter-tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) would continue oscillating beyond the southern borders of Zambia.

The department stated that a deep low pressure system over Mozambique would be drawing much of the moist and unstable North-westerly airflow from Congo, leaving Western Province under stable and cool westerly airflow.

“This will give temporal reduction in rainfall activities over this area,” it stated.

The department stated that from 18th to 21st January, 2017, the high pressure system from the south-East of South Africa would be moving north ward thereby pushing the ITCZ to the Southern parts of Zambia where it would oscillate between southern and central parts of the country.

“This will increase rainfall activities over Western, Southern Lusaka and Central Provinces. On 22nd January, 2017, the high pressure system will withdraw south wards, allowing the ITCZ to oscillate about the southern bolder of Zambia thereby increasing rainfall activities across the country,” the department stated.

It stated that Western, Luapula, Northern and Muchinga Province would be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of morning rain, afternoon showers and thunderstorms in few places.

The department said the rest of Zambia would be mainly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and occasional thunder in places.

“Forecast for the period 18-21st January, 2017, North-western, Copperbelt, Luapula and Northern Province: Partly cloudy to cloudy with morning rain in few places, afternoon showers and thunderstorms in places,” the department forecasted.