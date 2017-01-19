Chilembi dumps full-time job to coach

Ex-Zambia and Nchanga Rangers defender Laughter Chilembi has announced he is going into full time coaching three years after retiring from playing.

Chilembi has been working in the mines while serving as assistant coach at FAZ Division Two side Lubambe Sundowns of Chililabombwe.

He has since acquired a CAF License C Coaching badge after leaving his job in the mines.

“We were taught a lot of things. As you know there is a difference between playing and coaching. It is good that I now have a CAF license C,” Chilembi said.

“I am now ready to go into full time coaching. I can safely say I am ready for coaching,” Chilembi said.

He played for Nchanga, Zimbabwe’s Caps United, Power Dynamos and National Assembly before retiring in 2013.

“Many fans have been asking me the way forward after I retired from playing. I want to help develop young players,” Chilembi said.

He featured for Zambia at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations.