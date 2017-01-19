PF infighting looms in Ndola Central Constituency

NDOLA Central Member of Parliament (MP) Emmanuel Mulenga has lodged a complaint against constituency chairperson Andrew Nkhoma for illegally holding meetings at the parliamentary constituency office without his knowledge.

Mr Mulenga has also accused Mr Nkhoma of appointing a shadow MP who he intends to back as the candidate in 2021.

He said in an interview yesterday that Mr Nkhoma had been going round the constituency telling councilors to frustrate the projects that the parliamentarian had embarked on.

Mr Mulenga said when Mr Nkhoma was confronted by the parliamentary office administrative officer, he beat him up and threatened to close the office.

“Yes I have written a letter of complaint to the Ndola district party office, to complain over the illegal meetings that Mr Nkhoma has been holding at the parliamentary office without my consent. He has been holding private meetings and going round telling councillors in my constituency to frustrate the work that I am doing,” he said.

Patriotic Front (PF) Ndola district secretary Benjamin Chitondo confirmed having received the complaint letter from the parliamentarian and said that the party was investigating the matter.

Mr Chitondo said the party would not allow selfish individuals divide the party by forming shadow positions and frustrating Government’s projects.

He said the party had voted for parliamentarians who had the mandate to work until 2021 and that there was no need to form shadow MP’s.

Mr Chitondo said those who were interested to stand as MP’s in 2021 should show interest at that right time and not now when there were already people in positions to work.

“As a party we have received the letter and we are investigating the matter. I must state that we will not allow individuals frustrate the projects that have been embarked on, we need to work together because forming shadow MP’s was dividing the party. We already have a parliamentarian in the constituency who is working and let us give him chance,” he said.