The $2.3 billion Rail Project will Stir Economic Activities for Zambia-President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says the recently signed 2.3 billion U.S dollar agreement for the construction of the 388.3 kilometer rail line connecting Eastern and Central Provinces will enhance regional trade.

President Lungu says the rail line will further stir economic activities for Zambia and its neighbours through the Nacala Development Corridor.

The President says this is part of the rail network expansion by government to reduce the wear and tear of roads.

Speaking during the annual Greeting of Members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to Zambia at State House, President Lungu thanked the country’s bilateral and multilateral partners for their unwavering support toward the country’s development.

He said the PF government is aware of hardships caused by the economic downturn of 2016 but is committed to advancing the country’s social and economic agenda.

The President adds that government was compelled to remove subsidies on fuel and gradual introduction of cost reflective electricity tariffs so that financial resources can be channeled toward productive sectors.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has revealed that the soon to be launched Seventh National Development Plan will focus more on agriculture linking it to other sectors that are key in contributing to the country’s social and economic development.

He has also assured diplomats and heads of agencies accredited to Zambia that the country will continue being a beacon of peace in the region and beyond.

And Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Attala Subhi Ahmed Qubia has thanked President Lungu for the support offered to diplomats and called for further strengthening of existing ties.

Mr. Qubia who is also Palestine Ambassador to Zambia further wished President Lungu and Zambians good health.

About 61 Diplomats and Heads of Agencies accredited to Zambia were in attendance.