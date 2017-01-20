Abusing alcohol during office hours angers Mwense DC



Mwense District Commissioner Geoffrey Chipampata warned to take stern action against civil servants who are fond of drinking while on duty.

According to the memo circulated to all government institutions yesterday, Mr Chipampata said drinking alcoholic beverages during working hours is retrogressive.

He said abusing alcohol during working hours by some civil servants in the district has reached alarming levels, and if continued, members of the public will lose confidence in the public service.

The DC added that it was unfortunate that some workers were even found at drinking places as early as 08:00 hours instead of reporting for work.

He said civil servants whose intention is to frustrate government’s developmental agenda risk being retired on national interest.

He has since warned those involved in such practices to refrain from the vice and concentrate on providing services to the general public or risk losing their employment.

And in another development, Mr Chipampata has warned members of the public to refrain from fishing illegally during the fish ban period.

He since encouraged the department of fisheries and Zambia police to intensify patrols and ensure that culprits are arrested.

But District Fisheries Officer David Chama said lack of funds is hampering his department from carrying out intensive patrols.

Meanwhile,the Kasama Municipal Council has given a seven-day ultimatum to all unlicensed liquor traders to leave the streets of Kasama or face prosecution.

Kasama district Mayor Fredrick Chisanga noted that the district has recorded an increase in makeshift liquor stores around Kasama.

He charged that the local authority as well as officers from other law enforcement agencies will next week begin demolishing the makeshift stores and arrest the owners who have gone against the laws.

Meanwhile the Mayor has also reminded street vendors to vacate the streets before May this year as earlier agreed with the council.

Recently Kasama district commissioner Kelly Kashiwa directed the local authority to clamp down the rampant illegal selling of liquor in the streets of Kasama.