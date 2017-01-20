It is illogical to publish Auditor General’s Report without action-Sichinga

Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) regional President Phosile Sichinga has said it is illogical to publish the Auditor General’s Report without action.

Mrs. Sichinga said the Auditor General has been publishing reports since the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) usurped power in 1991 adding that the environment is enabling all the irregularities.

She has noted that each year the Auditor General highlights increased anomalies in public offices because culprits go scot-free.

Mrs. Sichinga has urged all well-meaning Zambians to unite and ensure that the institutional Governance system pursue the disturbing Auditor General’s Report with intense interest.

“It is illogical to publish the Auditor General’s Report without action” Mrs. Sichinga said