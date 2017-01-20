Kasama well stocked with AVR’s

People living with HIV/AIDS in Kasama district have commended government for ensuring that the district receives adequate supply of the Anti-Retrial Viral (ARV) drugs in the area.

Speaking through a representative, Felix Mulenga, people living with HIV and AIDS expressed their gratitude to government for ensuring that they have enough supply for the district.

Mr Mulenga revealed that Kasama General Hospital was no longer rationing ART’s because the hospital was now adequately stocked.

He told ZANIS in Kasama today that government was doing a commendable job in providing essential medical supplies for people living with HIV/AIDS.

Mr Mulenga also staff at Kasama General Hospital for the good services they were rendering to people living HIV/AIDS in the district.

He said health workers at the hospital were exercised professionalism whenever they provided the service.