Nchanga Rangers players pray for club messiah

Nchanga Rangers players are praying for a messiah to come to the financially beleaguered Chingola clubs aid as they limp into the 2017 season.

The Chingola side, who 19 years ago exported Andrew Sakala and Moses Sichone to German clubs Bayern Munich and FC Koln respectively, have struggled to pay players dues forcing a run on the club by their top talent.

A player who spoke on condition of anonymity said things were looking bleak if nothing was done soon if sponsors Konkola Copper Mines do not show any serious commitment to the club.

“Things are just too bad here and there is an exodus of players because of poor sponsorship,” the source said.

“We haven’t been paid for five months plus winning bonuses.

“And nobody cares about the welfare of the players. Players have become destitutes.

“They can’t pay rentals, schools fees and water bills and have no proper training kit during training.

“Players are just appealing to the corporate World to assist our sponsors.”

Nchanga finished three places outside the bottom four relegation zone in 12th place under Bruce Mwape who is sticking to the club despite their financial problems.