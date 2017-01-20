Stakeholders Commend President Lungu’s Stance on the Civil Service

SOME stakeholders have commended President Lungu’s continued emphasis on a professional and effective civil service.

In separate interviews, the Confederation of Trade Unions of Zambia (COTUZ), National Energy Sector and Allied Workers Union (NESAWU) and the Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ) commended the President for his insistence on a performing civil service.

COTUZ president Joe Kumutumwa said the civil service changes being made by President Lungu would ensure efficient service delivery in the public service.

Mr Kamutumwa said the civil service was tasked with the mandate of delivering effective services to the public through government programmes.

“It is critical for those in the public service and civil servants to adhere to principles and policies. Having an ineffective civil service brings about stagnant projects, which is as good as not having a civil service,” he said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday.

Mr Kamutumwa said the union saw it befitting for the transfers, reshuffle and retirements to be done in order to improve service delivery by the civil service.

NESAWU secretary general Manson Mutambo said the call by President Lungu for civil servants not to be sloppy in their service delivery should be commended by all well-meaning citizens.

Mr Mutambo said that a sluggish civil service retards development.

“The civil service is important to any country’s development agenda and, as such, they should be above board in the execution of their duties,” he said.

Mr Mutambo urged civil servants to be equal to the task as they were expected to perform their duties diligently.

CSAWUZ president Davy Chiyobe said civil servants should try to work with the government of the day.

Mr Chiyobe said despite facing challenges when executing their duties, it is important for civil servants to be efficient in their duties and delivery of services.

“The civil service is an engine of the government. Civil servants ought to be efficient workers because Government is measured through their performance,” he said.

On Tuesday this week President Lungu said he wanted the sloppy civil service out because he did not want to work with sluggish civil servants.

And the Patriotic Front (PF) in Southern Province says the move by President Lungu to transform the civil service should be considered as a means of changing the poor working culture in the country.

PF Southern Province vice information and publicity secretary Trymore Mwenda said Zambians should support the head of State as he embarks on the process of reenergising the civil service to make it responsive to the developmental needs of the country.

“It is evidently clear that as the engine of the central government, the civil service needs some ‘panel beating’ to make it more effective and responsive to the modern needs of society,” he said.

Mr Mwenda said in a statement yesterday that the country can only develop through a vibrant civil service and effective political leadership.

He said effective changes in the civil service are needed as espoused by President Lungu to enhance service delivery and transform livelihoods.