Zesco sign eight players

Zesco United have bolstered their squad with eight players including Chipolopolo defender Fackson Kapumbu ahead of their campaign in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.

Zesco will represent Zambia in the Confederation Cup after finishing second in the 2016 FAZ Super Division campaign.

Zesco announced that they have concluded the acquisition of Kapumbu from Zanaco, Dave Daka also from Zanaco, Kabwe Warriors striker Idris Mbombo, defender Marcel Kalonda also from Kabwe Warriors

Club media officer Katebe Chengo said Zesco have further signed Congolese striker Patrick Kongolo from Mufulira Blackpool, keeper Bob Kasua Ngoi of Lusaka and his Matero team-mate Chibesa Mwape.

Zesco have promoted Bwalya Chiti from Zesco Victoria falls and Dumisani Mwanza of Malaiti Rangers

The club released midfielder Maybin Mwaba who has retired and has been redeployed to Zesco Limited.

Midfielder Matthews Nkowane has been loaned to Buildcon but he is yet to agree on personal terms.

The full list of registered players for the 2016 CAF confederations cup is as follows;

Goalkeepers:Jacob Banda, Lameck Nyangu, Bob Kasua Ngoi, Samson Banda, Brown Nyirenda

Defenders:David Owino Odhiambo, Ben Adama Banh, Fackson Kapumbu, Marcel Kasongo Kalonda, Bornwell Silengo,Daut Musekwa, Shemmy Mayembe, Bernard Mapili, Simon Silwimba, Dumisani Mwanza, Bwalya Chiti,

Midfielders: John Chingandu, Mwape Mwelwa, Misheck Chaila,Kondwani Mtonga, Anthony Akumu Agay, Kasashi Lupiya, Chibesa Chanda Mwape

Strikers:Idris Ilunga Mbombo, Jesse Jackson Were, Jackson Mwanza, Lazarous Kambole, Dave Daka , Maybin Kalengo , Patrick Kongolo