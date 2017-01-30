Chikankata mision hospital road in terible condition

–Authorities at Chikankata mission hospital have made a passionate appeal to Government to come to the rescue of the institution which gets cut off from the rest of the country once it rains.

Mission director Frazer Chalwe says the mission which also host to the nursing training school, the Biomedical training college and the secondary school cannot be accessed by road once it rains as vehicle get stuck on the road.

He said transportation of emergency referral cases from the hospital to the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka is currently impossible as the ambulance gets stuck in the muddy and slippery gravel road owing to the deteriorated condition.

The mission director said operations of the hospital have been seriously affected by the worsened state of the Kasamu-Chikankata road.

He was speaking when southern province minister Edify Hamukale visited Chikankata mission to familiarise himself with the challenges the institution is facing.

“We are further disturbed that the contractor who was engaged by government to work on the road has demobilized without any explanation”, he told the minister.

And Dr Hamukale who was accompanied by provincial permanent secretary Sibanze Simuchoba acknowledged that road is in a disgraceful state and that government is not happy with the situation,

He said he will immediately engage higher authorities because the road does not only link the Salvation Army church run mission but is also servicing a huge number of farmers who are involved in production of high value crops such as irish potatoes.

“As your number one servant in the province, I will do my best to bring your issues to government. This is indeed a worrisome situation which cannot be allowed to continue,” said Dr Hamukale.