I’m not in a hurry to bring back the referendum, it is too costly-President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has said that he is not in a hurry to bring back the referendum because it is costly and could affect the implementation of development programmes in the country despite being under pressure to bring back referendum after it failed to meet the required threshold last general election.

President Lungu said that holding a referendum is costly and could affect the implementation of other development programmes that the country has embarked upon. The Head of State was speaking when he addressed Zambians living in Ethiopia on Sunday.

President Lungu however stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs had completed working on the Dual citizenship close and that it will soon be taken to parliament for approval.

Meanwhile, Zambia and Ethiopia have agreed to cooperate and exchange ideas in different sectors of the economy.

President Edgar Lungu yesterday held talks with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Hailemariam Desalegn.

ZANIS reports that Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda told journalists that the two leaders were looking at areas of collaboration.

He said President Lungu and the Ethiopian Prime Minister’s talks centred on cooperation in the livestock sector.

“The Prime Minister of Ethiopia told the president that Ethiopia has done very well in the livestock sector, apart from dairy products they do a lot of value addition and produce leather products,’’ he said.

Mr. Chanda said the two countries have agreed to build existing relations and exchange ideas and skills.

“President Lungu has also invited the Ethiopian Prime Minister for a state visit to Zambia in March this year so that the two nations can expedite a number of pending issues and the actualisation of the Joint Permanent Commission which the two countries have agreed on.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister also took the opportunity to thank President Lungu for the pardon he granted on 100 illegal Ethiopian immigrants after they were arrested in transit from Ethiopia to South African.

“Prime Minister regrets the trend by human traffickers that promise them a better life in South Africa and exploiting people by making them pay a lot of money and are abandoned in between Ethiopia and South Africa,” he said.

He added that most of them get abandoned in mostly Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The two leaders also talked about cotton growing and the need to develop the agriculture sector into a business and value addition to raw materials

President Lungu also attended a breakfast meeting with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and a retreat of the Heads of State and government on the reforms of the African Union.

He said Rwandan President Paul Kagame and a team of technocrats was tasked with coming up with a position paper on the AU reforms.

Mr. Chanda said the position paper was presented and the document is under consideration adding that Zambia fully supports the reforms presented.