Increase in Spouse Murders irks Bishop John Mambo

A clergyman based in Lusaka has described the recent spate of killings between lovers as unfortunate.
The outspoken former Church of God overseer John Mambo says the world is ‘shocked’ by the increased number of deaths of spouses in Zambia, in the recent past.
The clergyman said in an interview today,that the brutal killings in recent past were merely frustrating Zambia’s status of a Christian nation.
This is mainly due to people turning away from the face of God, he said.
“Its very unfortunate that lovers are killing each other. The whole world is watching Zambia that the declaration of a Christian nation is being not adhered too,” Bishop. Mambo said.
He said the role of the church is encourage people to love one another at all times and never to inflict pain on beloved ones or spouses.
He advised the Zambian people to be upright with their Lord.
Bishop. Mambo, who heads Chikondi Foundation charged with looking and caring for widows and orphans, however commended late second republican president late Frederick Chiluba for declaring Zambia a Christian nation 25 years ago in 1991.
Prominent Lusaka businessman Reeves Malambo is the latest victim to be killed by his alleged lover who knifed him dead in the early hours of today.
This was barely 72 hours, Raphael Mumba aged 24 of Lusaka’s Kaunda Square Stage-One township allegedly killed his girlfriend Stella Moonga 22, and 1 year 8 months son Mark Mumba after a domestic dispute.
The victims met their fate last week when their guardians went at a nearby shop to buy some merchandises.
Zambia Police Service Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo confirmed the development in an interview saying police have launched a manhunt for Mumba, who is currently on the run
Ms. Katongo appealed to members of the public on the whereabouts of Mumba to the police or any other law enforcement agencies.
The duo have since been buried.
Meanwhile, Ms. Katongo urged people against taking the law into their own hands but to report to Zambia Police Victim Support Unit and other relevant law enforcement agencies when aggrieved.
There are several men who have recent months lost their lives at the hands of girlfriends or wives.
Stop side chics. This is dangerous for humanity. these are crimes against humanity.
National prayers.
Mambo is a moron who cares more about politics than the word of God. Given a chance he would do a Nevers Mumba. He also strikes me as person living in the cookoo century.
A father you are glad you never had.
These women are simply retaliating the violence they receive from Zambian men, the majority of whom are drunks and womanizers. It’s called self defense! People need to address the violence perpetrated by these men before jumping conclusions. Zambian women take alot of cr.ap from their men, no more!
It doesn’t matter if you are a side piece, ATM or whatever the term, no woman deserves to be abused at a man’s hands.
As a lawyer, I will defend these women pro bono. Bye! All you wife beaters including you Bishop have been warned!
The problem is the wide cheating that goes on in Zambia. People need to straighten up and opt for clean honest relationships or refrain if you can’t find good people to partner.
It’s bad but also not true that the world is watching Zambia. Zambia is a nonentity in the eyes of the world. There is nobody who is watching Zambia
This is true. It is strange the sort of thing people would believe and say. Even if you have not travelled much, couldn’t you ask yourself why the whole wide world would be watching zambia declaration of Christian nation? What is the point in lying to yourselves? What is there to gain?
Polygamy as per the custom of many who belong to the United Dunderheads is the main cause- UPND MPs have caused so many breakdowns in family life as a result of their philandering ways! Truelly sa.ta.nic behaviour which is somehow being encouraged by the UPND choice of leadership ie GBV! How does a a major political party have a Vice President who commits GBV? What kind of example is this? The cause of such nonsense is tolerance of such people! Chaps like GBV and other wife beating and polygamy loving United Dunderhead MPs should be isolated from politics!
These people that are murdering each other are not lovers.
These people are simply phucking each other and running businesses together. They may have kids, but those are but mistakes.
The women find out that they are just biaches and get angry.
No real love, just business, beauty pageantry and phucking.
Guys, as soon as you see Brazilian hair, expensive phones, no schooling, modelling and no sign of work ethic…, RUN!
Let’s call for national holiday with 48 hours of intensive prayers in tongues to The Great White Jesus to save us from the devil Satan.
In Blond White Jesus’s name… Amen…AMEN…Amen….AAAAMMMMEEENNN!!
The world can never be worried with self quoting issues due to Edgar Lungu mocking the Christian faith. Lungu has his OWN Christian followers who were very active during elections time. Judge for yourselves if a mere human being can share ownership with the creator.
