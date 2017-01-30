Increase in Spouse Murders irks Bishop John Mambo

A clergyman based in Lusaka has described the recent spate of killings between lovers as unfortunate.

The outspoken former Church of God overseer John Mambo says the world is ‘shocked’ by the increased number of deaths of spouses in Zambia, in the recent past.

The clergyman said in an interview today,that the brutal killings in recent past were merely frustrating Zambia’s status of a Christian nation.

This is mainly due to people turning away from the face of God, he said.

“Its very unfortunate that lovers are killing each other. The whole world is watching Zambia that the declaration of a Christian nation is being not adhered too,” Bishop. Mambo said.

He said the role of the church is encourage people to love one another at all times and never to inflict pain on beloved ones or spouses.

He advised the Zambian people to be upright with their Lord.

Bishop. Mambo, who heads Chikondi Foundation charged with looking and caring for widows and orphans, however commended late second republican president late Frederick Chiluba for declaring Zambia a Christian nation 25 years ago in 1991.

Prominent Lusaka businessman Reeves Malambo is the latest victim to be killed by his alleged lover who knifed him dead in the early hours of today.

This was barely 72 hours, Raphael Mumba aged 24 of Lusaka’s Kaunda Square Stage-One township allegedly killed his girlfriend Stella Moonga 22, and 1 year 8 months son Mark Mumba after a domestic dispute.

The victims met their fate last week when their guardians went at a nearby shop to buy some merchandises.

Zambia Police Service Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo confirmed the development in an interview saying police have launched a manhunt for Mumba, who is currently on the run

Ms. Katongo appealed to members of the public on the whereabouts of Mumba to the police or any other law enforcement agencies.

The duo have since been buried.

Meanwhile, Ms. Katongo urged people against taking the law into their own hands but to report to Zambia Police Victim Support Unit and other relevant law enforcement agencies when aggrieved.

There are several men who have recent months lost their lives at the hands of girlfriends or wives.