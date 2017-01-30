LifestylePhoto Gallery Zambian Night in Ethiopia with President Lungu in Pictures January 30, 2017 23 1,129 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet President Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu arrives at Zambia’s Ambassadors residence during the Zambian’s meet the Presidents dinner in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, January 29,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu being welcomed by Justice Minister Given Lubinda as former president Rupiah Banda looks on on arrival at Zambia’s Ambassadors residence for the Zambian’s meet the President dinner in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, January 29,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu with First Lady Esther Lungu and Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Susan Sikaneta during the Zambian’s meet the Presidents dinner at the Ambassador’s residence in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, January 29,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu with former president Rupiah Banda, First Lady Esther Lungu and Zambia’s ambassador to Ethiopia Susan Sikaneta during the Zambian’s meet the Presidents dinner at Zambia’s Ambassadors residence in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, January 29,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu being welcomed by Justice Minister Given Lubinda as former president Rupiah Banda looks on on arrival at Zambia’s Ambassadors residence for the Zambian’s meet the President dinner in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, January 29,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu being welcomed by Justice Minister Given Lubinda as former president Rupiah Banda looks on on arrival at Zambia’s Ambassadors residence for the Zambian’s meet the President dinner in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, January 29,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu with former president Rupiah Banda during the Zambian’s meet the Presidents dinner at Zambia’s Ambassadors residence in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, January 29,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu with former president Rupiah Banda during the Zambian’s meet the Presidents dinner at Zambia’s Ambassadors residence in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, January 29,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA Former President Rupiah Banda speaks as President Lungu, First Lady Esther Lungu and Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Susan Sikaneta listens during the Zambian’s meet the President dinner at the Ambassador’s residence in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, January 29,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA Former president Rupiah Banda speaks during the Zambian’s meet the President dinner at the Ambassador’s residence in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, January 29,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Susan Sikaneta speaks during the Zambian’s meet the President dinner at the Ambassador’s residence in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, January 29,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Edgar Lungu with Former President Rupiah Banda at the Zambian mission Addis Ababa during the Zambian Night on Sunday- Pictures by Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse 29-01-2017 President Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu pose for a photograph with children during the Zambian’s meet the Presidents dinner at Zambia’s Ambassadors residence in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, January 29,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu pose for a photograph with children during the Zambian’s meet the Presidents dinner at Zambia’s Ambassadors residence in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, January 29,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Edgar Lungu with Former President Rupiah Banda at the Zambian mission Addis Ababa during the Zambian Night on Sunday- Pictures by Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse 29-01-2017 President Edgar Lungu with Former President Rupiah Banda at the Zambian mission Addis Ababa during the Zambian Night on Sunday President Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu pose for a photograph with children during the Zambian’s meet the Presidents dinner at Zambia’s Ambassadors residence in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, January 29,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu pose for a photograph with children during the Zambian’s meet the Presidents dinner at Zambia’s Ambassadors residence in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, January 29,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA Loading...
The pictures paint Lungu a drunkard, so obvious.
At lease Lungu is a drunk who amounted to something. Yourself is just a loser drunkard with a keyboard! Bye!
@Nubian Princess
He is drunkard, your president. He stole his way to state house.
Good pictures.
Just wonder what kind of things RB was talking about, his 2 MMDs?
kikikikiki 2 MMDs
wHAT IS rb DOING IN ethiopia and near ECL ??
RB in full control as PF from the beginning had no capacity to run the country even poorly.
Who is the real president of Zambia?
RB obviously.
RB is still ruling Zambia on the sidelines.
Puppet Lungu with puppeteer stroke ventriloquist Rupiah Banda during the meet the Presidents dinner at Zambia’s Ambassadors residence in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, January 29,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA
Useless President ever.
Yes HH is the most useless president that UPND has ever had.
Am glady to see our president RB.
RB!!!! Chwechwecheee!
Ahhhh finished, to the bemba thieves this should be confirmation to you that eastern power MMD has taken over MMD.
I disliked lungu but if he keeps these bemba thieves sidelined and licking his boots like Kambwili , I love the man. He has my full support….
Please call Fire Brigade, there is so much smoke coming out of Old man Sata’s tomb due to him spinning like a crankshaft…2011 you kicked out MMD due to corruption fast forward 2017 they are back in control. This is why this Lazy Bum Edgar is spending 5 days with the whole cabinet doing this…what Lubinda is doing there only god knows. we know does absolutely nothing at that ministry.
RB is my concern too….depleting resources
RB is my concern too….depleting resources. RB is more costly than a referendum
This is sickening to say the least. RB is still in charge folks – it is clear to see. He orchestrates things from all angles. There is also a host of other government officials who have no business there. I can imagine the expenditure from this sojourn.
What is the point of Lungu carrying along RB to Addis. Appears Lungu is insecure on his own to be told off by old guards of AU. RB can pacify the apprehensions.
Lazy Lungu has no confidence in himself and needs someone to hold his hand…
RB Chikawlala.. I wonder wtf he is therefore …he shud be in the cage . Cowboy jobs and the real Africa .