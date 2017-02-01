LifestylePhoto Gallery Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya’s Field Visit in Pictures February 1, 2017 24 2,352 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Minister of Agriculture Dora Silaya(l) being welcomed by GrainAssociation of Zambia Chairperson George Liacopoulos(l) during thetour of the Grain Storage Solution Minister of Agriculture Dora Silaya(c),Coventry Hawke CoventryManaging Director Chris Hawke(r) and his Broker Colin Fletcher(l)during the tour of the Grain Storage Solution Minister of Agriculture Dora Silaya admiring the Groundnuts duringthe tour of the Grain Storage Solution Minister of Agriculture Dora Silaya(r) and Coventry Hawke CoventryManaging Director Chris Hawke(l) at the Grain Association of Zambia Minister of Agriculture Dora Silaya probing the Maize seed duringthe tour of the Food Reserve Agency Minister of Agriculture Dora Silaya probing the Maize seed duringthe tour of the Food Reserve Agency Food Reserve Agency Executive Director Chola Kafwabulula(l)explaining to the Minister of Agriculture Dora Silaya(r) as she touredthe Food Reserve Agency Baulen Milling Plant Sight Supervisor Patrick Mumbi(r) explaining tothe Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya(l) how many bags of Meal Mealthey produce pay day,This was when the Minister toured the solarmilling plant Melania Chipungu(l) a Farmer from Ibex Hill extension explainig howMolinga works to the Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya(r) Melania Chipungu(r) a Farmer from Ibex Hill extension explaining tothe Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya(l) how to grow mushrooms. Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya and Melania Chipungu during thetour of Melania”s Farm in Ibex Hill Extension Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya(l) admiring the Molinga Treewhen she toured Melania Chipungu(r)”s Farm in Ibex Hill Extension Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya(l) admiring the Cassava plantwhen she toured Melania Chipungu(r)”s Farm in Ibex Hill Extension Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya during the tour of the solarmilling plant in Bauleni Loading...
H.U.L.E Dora Siliti,kawalala Dora Siliti…
Trying to do damage control. Its too late madam.
Ministry of agriculture teyabana iyo, ba chilepule dolly has failed.
Well, Dora is not my type, but she deserves respect as a human being.
So @Igwe,
Have respect for other people just as you do for your mother.
Separate, Dora`s private life from her professional one and judge her according to her ability to achieve success in her professional role as a Minister. STOP THOSE insulting comments, otherwise just worsting LT space here. Respect applies to all not just Dora
Imwe leave Dora alone.
She now working. Seems she fitting well in mad. She should get some those muringa, is magical tree.
CHILEPULE DORA!!!
TEACH HER. SHE THOUGHT FOOD COMES FROM SUPERMARKETS. IF DORA CAN CHANNEL ALL HER ENERGY IN UNDERSTANDING AGRICULTURAL INDUSTRY SHE CAN BE THE BEST MINISTER ZAMBIA HAS EVER HAD.
I like the probing Part …..just not sure what she is trying to achieve by probing
A woman occupying a high position in Society, but ready to freely without conscience parade her ilicit bed-relationship (only marriage is a licit bed-relationship).
Editor: The tree is Moringa and not Molinga
@5 Gaba, YOU ARE RIGHT and I wonder why someone should vote you down! And for the Editor, it is MEALIE MEAL and NOT Meal Meal. The meal that comes from Mealies which can even better be called MAIZE MEAL or MAIZE FLOUR though we are not used to these terminologies!!
bwfyaa
It’s the editor who voted Gaba down. Jealous of his spelling skills!
madam dora all the best, pliz help us wth tuma loans
Is it only me, but it seems 2 pipo on clutches. Just wondering wat happened to them….
@ Igwe,i can truly guess your character in society just by your comments /or postings.You are such a coward who hid by the computer insulting people you can not even stand up to face in reality.Please grow up and stop those childish manners that won’t take you anywhere!
You know you will be in the field today you wear office wear and hastly purchase gum boots on your way …instead of simply wearing casual jeans with boots.
Ngabafuma apa ba Dora straight mukucilepula…
It’s about time we start palettes things. Look at that big pile of bags all that by human sweat it’s going to start affecting our conscience. By the way, we subject some of our society.
Agriculture is NOT for DIVAS, Weaklings, LAZY-BUMZ (e.g. LUNGU)
Someone who’s never grown a backyard tomato garden is put in-charge of Agriculture just becoz they are interested in getting cuts from lucrative Fertilizer supply & maize marketing contracts. What a JOKE of a Govt.
DORA-KULUNETA-FOLOTIYA-BANDA-LUNGU-MULABANA-SILITI should go back to DeadNBC Newsroom where she belongs.
She is useless just like Lungu.
She wants to show Lusaka times bloggers that she is working. Jay Jay, buck teeth Nez Ndobo can you see the ministry of Dora Siliya at work? After an illegal holiday in the US of course.
There are so many other competent people who would have done better in this ministry. Do you need to appoint someone who is going to take a while ‘learning on the job’? We also seem to have these endless tours or ‘on the spot checks’ by ministers. What are the policies and what is to be done? Diversification, support, pricing, marketing etc. I have yet to know what the concrete sustainable policies for agriculture, let alone a lot of other sectors, are.
Picture #1 the chairpersons face seems to be questioning his chances on Zambia open
These field visits achieve…..WHAT ?