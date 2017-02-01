Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya’s Field Visit in Pictures

Minister of Agriculture Dora Silaya(l) being welcomed by Grain Association of Zambia Chairperson George Liacopoulos(l) during the tour of the Grain Storage Solution
Minister of Agriculture Dora Silaya(c),Coventry Hawke Coventry Managing Director Chris Hawke(r) and his Broker Colin Fletcher(l) during the tour of the Grain Storage Solution
Minister of Agriculture Dora Silaya admiring the Groundnuts during the tour of the Grain Storage Solution
Minister of Agriculture Dora Silaya(r) and Coventry Hawke Coventry Managing Director Chris Hawke(l) at the Grain Association of Zambia
Minister of Agriculture Dora Silaya probing the Maize seed during the tour of the Food Reserve Agency
Minister of Agriculture Dora Silaya probing the Maize seed during the tour of the Food Reserve Agency
Food Reserve Agency Executive Director Chola Kafwabulula(l) explaining to the Minister of Agriculture Dora Silaya(r) as she toured the Food Reserve Agency
Baulen Milling Plant Sight Supervisor Patrick Mumbi(r) explaining to the Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya(l) how many bags of Meal Meal they produce pay day,This was when the Minister toured the solar milling plant
Melania Chipungu(l) a Farmer from Ibex Hill extension explainig how Molinga works to the Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya(r)
Melania Chipungu(r) a Farmer from Ibex Hill extension explaining to the Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya(l) how to grow mushrooms.
Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya and Melania Chipungu during the tour of Melania"s Farm in Ibex Hill Extension
Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya(l) admiring the Molinga Tree when she toured Melania Chipungu(r)"s Farm in Ibex Hill Extension
Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya(l) admiring the Cassava plant when she toured Melania Chipungu(r)"s Farm in Ibex Hill Extension
Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya during the tour of the solar milling plant in Bauleni
    • +9
      -5
      vote

      Well, Dora is not my type, but she deserves respect as a human being.

      So @Igwe,
      Have respect for other people just as you do for your mother.
      Separate, Dora`s private life from her professional one and judge her according to her ability to achieve success in her professional role as a Minister. STOP THOSE insulting comments, otherwise just worsting LT space here. Respect applies to all not just Dora

    • +4
      -3
      vote

      Imwe leave Dora alone.
      She now working. Seems she fitting well in mad. She should get some those muringa, is magical tree.

  2. +5
    -1
    vote

    TEACH HER. SHE THOUGHT FOOD COMES FROM SUPERMARKETS. IF DORA CAN CHANNEL ALL HER ENERGY IN UNDERSTANDING AGRICULTURAL INDUSTRY SHE CAN BE THE BEST MINISTER ZAMBIA HAS EVER HAD.

  4. +4
    -2
    vote

    A woman occupying a high position in Society, but ready to freely without conscience parade her ilicit bed-relationship (only marriage is a licit bed-relationship).

    • +3
      0
      vote

      @5 Gaba, YOU ARE RIGHT and I wonder why someone should vote you down! And for the Editor, it is MEALIE MEAL and NOT Meal Meal. The meal that comes from Mealies which can even better be called MAIZE MEAL or MAIZE FLOUR though we are not used to these terminologies!!

  8. +1
    -2
    vote

    @ Igwe,i can truly guess your character in society just by your comments /or postings.You are such a coward who hid by the computer insulting people you can not even stand up to face in reality.Please grow up and stop those childish manners that won’t take you anywhere!

  9. +4
    0
    vote

    You know you will be in the field today you wear office wear and hastly purchase gum boots on your way …instead of simply wearing casual jeans with boots.

  11. vote

    It’s about time we start palettes things. Look at that big pile of bags all that by human sweat it’s going to start affecting our conscience. By the way, we subject some of our society.

  12. +2
    0
    vote

    Agriculture is NOT for DIVAS, Weaklings, LAZY-BUMZ (e.g. LUNGU)

    Someone who’s never grown a backyard tomato garden is put in-charge of Agriculture just becoz they are interested in getting cuts from lucrative Fertilizer supply & maize marketing contracts. What a JOKE of a Govt.

    DORA-KULUNETA-FOLOTIYA-BANDA-LUNGU-MULABANA-SILITI should go back to DeadNBC Newsroom where she belongs.

  14. +1
    0
    vote

    She wants to show Lusaka times bloggers that she is working. Jay Jay, buck teeth Nez Ndobo can you see the ministry of Dora Siliya at work? After an illegal holiday in the US of course.

  15. vote

    There are so many other competent people who would have done better in this ministry. Do you need to appoint someone who is going to take a while ‘learning on the job’? We also seem to have these endless tours or ‘on the spot checks’ by ministers. What are the policies and what is to be done? Diversification, support, pricing, marketing etc. I have yet to know what the concrete sustainable policies for agriculture, let alone a lot of other sectors, are.

