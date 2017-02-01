Dora Siliya warns People abusing FISP and promises cheap Mealie Meal

Government says it will sternly deal with any officer allegedly abusing the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) distribution.
Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya says her office has received recently received disturbing reports that some officers are allegedly diverting and selling inputs as well as embezzling the cash for selfish gains.
Ms. Siliya revealed that her office is for this reason ‘compiling’ a list of the perpetrators before bringing the culprits to book.
The minister sounded the warning in Lusaka yesterday shortly after she inspected the Bauleni Solar mill plant. She said abusers were frustrating the efforts of the government in the provision of incentives to the vulnerable people.
The milling plant put in place by government under the President’s empowerment initiative has enabled the Bauleni Compound community to buy mealie-mill cheaply at K80 and K68 for a 25 kilogramme bag of breakfast and roller mill, respectively.
And Government says cheaper mealie-meal is underway in Lusaka and many parts of the country. Ms Siliya who disclosed the development at the same occasion has assured the nation that mealie meal prices would soon reduce to the affordability of most ordinary Zambians.
She said it is regrettable to note that the price of the essential commodity, meali-meal in other parts of the country has exceeded K100 saying this trend would come to an end, soon.
Ms. Siliya also disclosed that government through her ministry has procured a total of 2,000 solar milling plants from China that are being administered by the Zambia Cooperative Federation, ZCF.
Currently 287 installed solar milling plants throughout the country.
And Patrick Mumbi, an employee at the miller disclosed that the miller is producing 40 x 25kgs of meali-meal on a daily basis.
Mumbi says he was among many in the area who are benefiting from the milling plant as he is one of the employees, there.
He said he is happy that government has provided him with a job through the milling plant thereby lessening poverty at his household level.
Meanwhile, Ms. Siliya has reaffirmed that crop diversification is key to transforming the agriculture sector.
She said government means well in diversifying the economy through the participation of the private sector.
On irrigation, Ms. Siliya revealed that government has sourced a US$40 million from the Indian government for irrigation purposes as opposed to depending on rainfall.
Ms. Siliya said government would work closely with the World Bank and other cooperating partners to invest and improve irrigation systems in Zambia.
The Minister said this when she toured the 3.5 hecterage farm in Ibex Hill owned by season commercial farmer and politician Melania Chipungu.
She said government is serious about making the agriculture sector a lucrative business where agro-dealers, suppliers and other players participate in a conducive atmosphere even without State.
She said her ministry would be ‘weaned off’ from participating in agriculture activities.
The Minister of Agriculture today conducted a field visits to millers, agro-depots and at the Ibex farm to familiarize herself.
Ms. Siliya was accompanied by Emma Malambo Director for Policy and Planning and Keziah Kachamba Director for Business and Marketing and
National Agriculture and Information Service (NAIS) deputy director, Mutukelwa Mukelabai.
Other notables included Lusaka Provincial Agricultural Co-ordinator Dr. Lenios Mushimbwe and Lusaka District Agricultural Co-ordinator Dr. Moses Daka.
40 bags a day is good. 200 x 80 pin = K16,000 or K16m old.
50% to be stolen, bribes etc.
20% spoileage.
20 % expenses
10% profit
These solar mills can make money then.
Kikikikiki, ati “The milling plant put in place by government under the President’s empowerment initiative has enabled the Bauleni Compound community to buy mealie-mill cheaply at K80 and K68 for a 25 kilogramme bag of breakfast and roller mill, respectively”…….really? You call K80 and K68 cheap? Bane lets be serious, those prices need to come down to K35 and K25 respectively, that will be cheap.
Yes this is cheap, in RSA that amount can only get you a 10kg bag not a 25kg.
“She said it is regrettable to note that the price of the essential commodity, meali-meal in other parts of the country has exceeded K100 saying this trend would come to an end, soon.”…..
More useless PF promises! From 2011 to 2017 mealie meal prices in Zambia have only GONE UP! Does she think we are so stupid to continue believing these LIES!!!?????
thieves…
The department of agriculture will be “weaned ” off agricultural activities.. Then why have a department of agriculture.
This is a weird statement from a minister in that portfolio………that means no need for that ministry.
Please ignore the fo0l called NEZ. I am UPND myself and never support such fo0ls who have a limited thinking capacity and end up insulting all the time. Sometimes it is also poor parental guidance in their formative stages.
