FODEP concerned about President Lungu’s comments on a fresh Referendum

FODEP has expressed concern over reports that President Edgar Lungu is not ready to hold a fresh referendum because it is costly.

Chimfwembe Mweenge the FODEP Executive Director said it is his organization’s considered opinion that President Lungu should have waited for the report from the Minister of Justice whom he said should be receiving submissions from stakeholders on the constitutional amendments including the holding of the fresh referendum on the expanded bill of rights.

He said his organization believes that people must be allowed to exercise their reserved power through elected members and established institutions through a national referendum on arriving at the People Driven Constitution as recognized in the Republican constitution.

He wondered how the Patriotic Front party will deliver on its pro-poor electoral mandate if not by securing their social, economic, political, and civil rights in the expanded bill of rights.

Further Mr Mweenga accused the PF of backtracking on its major electoral promise to the Zambian people when it promised to deliver a people driven constitution within 90 days and the same to be adopted through a national referendum.

He said FODEP is of the view that the only way the country can enjoy these 2nd generation rights is through the holding of the referendum to amend the constitution to include the enhanced Bill of Rights thereby making them justifiable in our courts of law.

Mr Mweenga was commenting on President Lungu’s statement that the country will not have a referendum before 2021 because it is too costly.