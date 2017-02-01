FODEP concerned about President Lungu’s comments on a fresh Referendum

FODEP has expressed concern over reports that President Edgar Lungu is not ready to hold a fresh referendum because it is costly.
Chimfwembe Mweenge the FODEP Executive Director said it is his organization’s considered opinion that President Lungu should have waited for the report from the Minister of Justice whom he said should be receiving submissions from stakeholders on the constitutional amendments including the holding of the fresh referendum on the expanded bill of rights.
He said his organization believes that people must be allowed to exercise their reserved power through elected members and established institutions through a national referendum on arriving at the People Driven Constitution as recognized in the Republican constitution.
He wondered how the Patriotic Front party will deliver on its pro-poor electoral mandate if not by securing their social, economic, political, and civil rights in the expanded bill of rights.
Further Mr Mweenga accused the PF of backtracking on its major electoral promise to the Zambian people when it promised to deliver a people driven constitution within 90 days and the same to be adopted through a national referendum.
He said FODEP is of the view that the only way the country can enjoy these 2nd generation rights is through the holding of the referendum to amend the constitution to include the enhanced Bill of Rights thereby making them justifiable in our courts of law.
Mr Mweenga was commenting on President Lungu’s statement that the country will not have a referendum before 2021 because it is too costly.
Why should FDD be concerned with president Lungu’s comments on referendum?
FDD should be concerned about UPND’s behaviour – the behavior of HH who stops and hinders the referendum from success.
The enemy of referendum is not Lungu, but HH and his UPND cadres.
Unless UPND and their leaders HH and GBM express repentance about their stance, there is no need for the president to be bothering himself commuting resources to the process.
My view is that let priority areas receive funding until UPND stops politicizing the process.
Like all despots, Edward thinks its up to his benevolence to give us a BoR. They take advantage of our deitifying them to ra.pe us with their small willies.
I am NOT a FAN OF LUNGU but on this one I would say he is right! I wish FODEP and other stakeholders in the governance of the country could CONCENTRATE on IMPROVING THE ELECTORAL PROCESS so that WE AVOID CONFLICTS and WORK TO REMOVE CONTRACTIONS AND AMBIGUITIES IN THE CONSTITUTION SO THAT IT BECOMES LOGICAL AND EASIER TO INTERPRET! At the moment EVEN LAZ IS SCARED TO COMMENT ON CONSTITUTIONAL MATTERS FOR FEAR OF INTERPRETING THE CONTENTS WRONG!!
You think this silly man lungu cares about referendum when he has just managed to steal an election and then also fought hard to stifle legal rights of oppositon and private citizens. All what this rat care about now is how he will swindle dwanzy zambians into being ok with him getting another term. He needs more time to steal while you poor zambians continue to suffer. Wake up. #lungumustgo
The folly of a certain section of Zambians to personalise or trivialise such an important national agenda by prioritising tribal or sectorial interests robbed the nation of an opportunity to enjoy 2nd generation human rights that will probably never come again. Some of the comments above show that some people still think this is a game. I fear this playful attitude & loss of opportunity will haunt this country & generations to come for a long time until another leader with political will as President Lungu comes our way. Zambia lost in the end because of selfish interests disilusioned that the referendum was for a political party & not for Zambia
Lungu does not understand and accept the current Bill of Rights so why would he go for an expanded Bill of Rights? Lungu does not understand even though the Referendum failed the Bill of Rights exist and is administered by the High Court. If Lungu understood the Bill of Rights then he would not be making the argument that the High has no jurisdiction over the Bill of Rights. It is our Constitutional Right to be heard in Court, marry the woman of our choice,to join a Political Party of our choice, to go to church of our choice, to vote for a candidate of our choice etc. The cost is not an issue. The real reason for violating the Bill of Rights enshrined in our Constitution is to repress the People of Zambia in his quest to achieve a one Party state Dictatorship. If Lungu believes in the…
The president is right why go for another referendum if its costly. Zambianso let’s move on campaign time is over we only have one Zambia
Has Lungu just woken up from the dream of misusing public funds? He is never serious and shot of saying he hardly knows what he is doing. This the same person that carries a huge number of time wasters to UN summits at a huge cost. Yet he claims and sings a song of saving money. Is he now sober?
Iwe @ ‘Peace for Zambia’, there is a difference between FDD and FODEP. One is a Political party and the other is a civil society organisation. The story is about FODEP’s concerns, not FDD
