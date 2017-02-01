NHA proposes a $600 million project to build 12,500 housing units in Misisi and Kuku compounds

THE National Housing Authority (NHA) has proposed a US$600 million urban renewal scheme to build 12,500 housing units in Lusaka’s Misisi and Kuku townships by September to accommodate 50,000 residents.

NHA acting chief executive officer Waicha Ndhlovu yesterday said her institution has come up with the concept of urban renewal projects which seeks to accommodate slum dwellers in the well-planned smaller portion of the same land while freeing up a bigger percentage of prime land for mixed development.

Ms Ndhlovu said this when she appeared before the parliamentary committee on Local Governance, Housing and Chiefs’ Affairs chaired by Serenje Central member of Parliament (MP) Maxwell Kabanda.

Ms Ndhlovu said due to the magnitude and social impact of such a huge project, political will and sovereign guarantee are required for its successful implementation.

She said NHA will apply the rent-to-own concept and will not displace residents of Misisi and Kuku townships.

“We want to build four-storey flats which residents will rent at K100 per month and after 10 years the flats become theirs. But to do this, we need sovereign guarantee from the Government and political will. These people have settled in these areas because of proximity to town where they simply walk to vend their merchandise,” Ms Ndhlovu said.

Ms Ndhlovu said the rent will go towards buying of the flats.

“We want to create another city within the city. It does not give us joy to see some uniformed personnel and civil servants live in slums. And if the project is successful, it will address sustainable housing and climate change challenges,” she said.

She said every Zambian is entitled to decent accommodation.

And Ms Ndhlovu said the creation of the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development will boost the operations of NHA.

“We hope we can get projects from Government to build houses and this will boost our financial base,” she said.