Cosmo Mumba challenges Kambwili to explain why he gave Saviour Chishimba a Job at NYDC

CHISHIMBA Kambwili should explain why he appointed United Progressive Party (UPP) president Saviour Chishimba to head the National Youth Development Council (NYDC) which was looted by the self-acclaimed anti-corruption activist, Cosmo Mumba has charged.
Mr Mumba has vowed that he will report Dr Chishimba to police for corruption tomorrow and would then go for Chishimba Kambwili for abuse of authority for appointing a leader of the opposition political party to a Government institution.
Mr Mumba has warned the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to brace itself for ‘‘torrid times’’ for failure to investigate corruption allegations against Dr. Chishimba who was reported to the commission in 2014 over fraudulent activities at NYDC.
Speaking to the Daily Nation yesterday, Mr. Mumba said he had just concluded searches at the Registrar of Societies and the Patents and Company Registration Agency (PACRA) and discovered that Dr. Chishimba was appointed as chairperson of the NDYC by Mr. Kambwili at the time he was already leader of the UPP.
Mr. Mumba said he would present a consolidated report on the irregularities in the appointment of Dr. Chishimba and his alleged syphoning of public funds from the NDTC before protesting at the ACC offices for its inertia to probe the opposition leader.
“I first of all want to deal with the appointee who went on to loot public resources before I go for the appointing authority because Mr. Kambwili knew that Dr. Chishimba was a leader of an opposition political party when he appointed him to a Government institution and that amounts to abuse of authority of office,” Mr. Mumba said.
“Dr. Chishimba’s case is well tabulated in the Auditor General’s report but we have not been updated whether the ACC are investigating the matter just like other cases or not. What are they scared of? Why are they reluctant?
Meanwhile, Dr. Chishimba is tomorrow at 14:30 expected at the High Commission of Malawi to give evidence in the maizegate scandal which he generated.
Kambwili also appointed Famous Kabwe his best friend to the Zambia Railways Board.
Going by Cosmo Mumba & Mike Mulongoti’s thinking of not appointing opposition leaders / members to public institutions, the next appointee to feel their heat is Felix Mutati & his appointing authority Edgar Lungu.
Kambwili did nothing wrong. He is persecuted because he is Bemba.
Mushota, what tribe is Cosmo MUMBA?
Just like you have rightly addressed Cosmo as ‘Mr’ do the same for ‘Dr’ Saviour Chishimba. In my view, both Cosmo and Saviour are clowns and conmen who thrive on playing politics for the sake of their bellies.
Zambia is a lost cause, a quagmire of corruption and betrayal. With lungu and PF this quagmire of corruption and betrayal has turned into a stincking sewer of corrupt lazy ministers who unashamedly enrich themselves like kambwili. All this while certain quarters of the majority population cheer on the looters based on tribal affiliations…even wishing the looters to leadership positions…….disgusting.
I thought Dr Cosmo Mumba is also a leader of some opposition party whose name I can’t remember; is he insinuating that he equally does not qualify for public office. In addition before he drags Dr. Kambwili to ACC for appointing a leader on an opposition party to head a govt instititution, let him start by doing the same to the republican president for appointing a leader of the 2nd largest opposition party in the land (MMD)to a very critical position of Finance Minister. If he fails then he is just a clown as others insists.
Bwana ‘president’ as long as one is Zambian with the…
But, can a Minister make such a decision or did Kambwili seek clearance from the President?
Bwana ‘president’ as long as one is Zambian with the right qualifications and experience they qualify to occupy any office in public institutions regardless of political inclination.
What qualifications does Saviour Chishimba have?
Since we dont trust our prosecuting institutions how about starting a private prosecution body?
Some racists in South Africa have started one
Elyo Mutati?
Just because Dr.Chishimbs wants to give evidence to the Malawans over the maizegate you morons have started panicking? This clown of an opposition leader is being used by the powers that be now that they have realized how serious and deep this Chishimba can go. Start by reporting the vision-less leader who could not find a suitable candidate for the ministry of finance because of empty tins that make up this headless party PF. If you are hungry and have no food to feed your family, find something better to do than negating the efforts being made by others to fight corruption. As for the buffoon Kambwete he had coming, it was just a matter of time.
On February 1, 2017 I gave Dr. Chishimba free advice to refrain from his attacks on GRZ on maize gate scandal. There is no govt official or employee or citizen in Zambia who has lodged any complaint of corruption on maize export to Malawi either with Zambia Police or ACC or any office in the world. Then, you can’t win a case of assault if the victim is denying being assaulted or your neighbour denies his house being burgled & tv stolen but you insist that his TV is stolen. His outbursts similar to that of Kambwili has marked the beginning of his downfall. Lubinda will remain untouched.
then go for Chishimba Kambwili for abuse of authority for appointing a leader of the opposition political party to a Government institution. What about Mutati?
Is Chishimba president?
Ati two opposition political leaders…..?
ok CK is under fire from all directions.
Leave Kambwili alone. Go to PF records and see who saviour Chishimba is. Zambians let’s learn to support one anther.
bembas are under serious threat in pf remember they are de ones who removed rupiah from power
WHY IS ACC NOT UPDATING US WITH THEIR INVESTIGATION ON KAMBWILI? ARE THEY AFRAID OF HIM OR IS HIS CASE SO VAST THAT THEY CANNOT COME TO A CONCLUSION.
Some countries don’t have clowns and the best we could have done was to export Cosmo Mumba to those countries, we could have earned some foreign exchange though he can’t fetch much. I don’t forget how he managed to fake fainting at Sata’s funeral and now creating an issue where there is none regarding Saviour Chishimba’s appointment. Shaa
