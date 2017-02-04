Catholic Bishops defend Mall Construction, We need resources for better education

The Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) on the proposed construction of the shopping Mall near St. Mary’s High school in Lusaka has been held with the Catholic Bishops reiterating that the revenue from the project will help support the Catholic Church continue offering better education in Zambia.

Speaking on behalf of Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) President Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu, ZCCB Secretary General Fr. Cleophas Lungu said the church wants to move into integral evangelisation.

“The church wants to move quickly, towards an integral evangelisation. It will continue to support education, health programmes and apostolates, continue to its pastoral programs but in order to do all these church needs money,” Fr. Lungu said.

Fr. Lungu said the Church has continued to contribute to the development of the nation through many sectors of which schools run by the Catholic Church continue to record high passing rates.

“The average performance of Catholic schools in the just release grade 12 results in all dioceses was over 75%,” he noted.

Fr. Lungu emphasised that to maintain such good results the Church needs money.

“The missionaries came with money. The help to the church from Europe or America has reduced. 125 years later, the inflow of support in the missionary land like Zambia is very little. We are very grateful for the support we receive, but I am here also to challenge ourselves as Catholics. How much are we supporting our institutions,” the ZCCB Secretary General said.

He said the dwindling resource has prompted the Bishops find alternative sources of income to support education and other projects they are involved in.

“The Church wants to find resources that can be ploughed back into other schools. St. Mary’s is lucky because it is surrounded by people who can afford. The Bishops want to support other Catholic education institutions from the resources that shall be realised from such venture,” he emphasised.

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) held St. Mary’s High school on 4th February, 2017 attracted parents, civil society organisations and other interested parties.

Parents have expressed reservations to the construction of a Shopping Mall near St. Mary’s Girls High school for fear that it will have a negative social-moral impact on the girl child education.

The public hearing on the Environmental and Social Impact was organised by Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) to get views from the public on the proposed construction of a Shopping Mall on a vacant Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) land near St. Mary’s High School.

The Catholic Bishops of Zambia have proposed to lease land to a developer who plans to build a shopping mall on the said land.