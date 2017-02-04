Zambia face Swaziland in 2018 CHAN qualifiers

Zambia face Swaziland in the preliminaries of the 2018 CAF African Nations Champions (CHAN) qualifiers.

The road Nairobi 2018 will kickoff in July when Zambia take to the road in a first round, first leg match away at the artificial pitch in Lobamba.

The first leg meeting is set for July 16 while the return leg will be played on July 22.

Winner will advance to the final qualifying stage in August where they will face victor between South Africa and Botswana for the ticket to the Kenya finals.

The winner of the Zambia-Swaziland match will be away in the first leg on August 12 and the home leg will follow on August 19.

This will be the second time Zambia will play Swaziland in the CHAN qualifiers after eliminating the latter 3-1 on aggregate after a 3-0 home win in the final leg for the inaugural tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

Zambia then sailed past Botswana and Angola en route to Abidjan where they won Bronze under Herve Renard.

Chipolopolo will be seeking their third CHAN outing and second successive qualification after reaching the quarterfinals last year in Rwanda under George Lwandamina.

CHAN is the second tier Africa Cup of Nations exclusively for domestic league players.

Record CHAN winners DR Congo are the defending champions.