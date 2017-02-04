National Heroes stadium ‘ plundered ‘ ahead of the CAF Under-20 soccer tournament

Government says it is saddened to note increased theft and damage of property at the National Heroes Stadium in the capital city of Lusaka.

Minister of Works and Supply Mathew Nkhuwa says it is disheartening that surrounding communities are damaging the property instead of cherishing the facility as their own.

Nkhuwa has since warned that government will ensure that all perpetrators caught stealing or vandalising property at National Heroes Stadium are dealt with accordingly.

He disclosed that government through line ministries has put tangible measures in place to improve security at the stadium.

The minister in the company of Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe said this shortly after touring the National Heroes Stadium on Friday to check on its readiness to host this month’s CAF Under 20 tournament.

Nkhuwa was happy with the adjustments made by the technical team to the National Heroes Stadium which were recommended by the CAF inspection team for its eligibility to host the Junior AFCON tournament.

He stated that the country is now more than ready to host the junior AFCON tournament which kicks off on 26th February 2017 in Lusaka and Ndola respectively.

And Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe said the provincial administration is working closely with the local organizing committee to ensure that the issues of security and hospitality among others is enhanced in the city.

Zambia will for the first time be hosting the CAF Under-20 soccer tournament from February 26 to March 12, 2017 at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka and the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Participating teams are Senegal, Sudan, South Africa and Cameroun who form group B and will be based in Ndola while Mali, Egypt, Guinea and hosts Zambia make Group A and will set their base in Lusaka.