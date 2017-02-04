National Heroes stadium ‘ plundered ‘ ahead of the CAF Under-20 soccer tournament

Government says it is saddened to note increased theft and damage of property at the National Heroes Stadium in the capital city of Lusaka.
Minister of Works and Supply Mathew Nkhuwa says it is disheartening that surrounding communities are damaging the property instead of cherishing the facility as their own.
Nkhuwa has since warned that government will ensure that all perpetrators caught stealing or vandalising property at National Heroes Stadium are dealt with accordingly.
He disclosed that government through line ministries has put tangible measures in place to improve security at the stadium.
The minister in the company of Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe said this shortly after touring the National Heroes Stadium on Friday to check on its readiness to host this month’s CAF Under 20 tournament.
Nkhuwa was happy with the adjustments made by the technical team to the National Heroes Stadium which were recommended by the CAF inspection team for its eligibility to host the Junior AFCON tournament.
He stated that the country is now more than ready to host the junior AFCON tournament which kicks off on 26th February 2017 in Lusaka and Ndola respectively.
And Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe said the provincial administration is working closely with the local organizing committee to ensure that the issues of security and hospitality among others is enhanced in the city.
Zambia will for the first time be hosting the CAF Under-20 soccer tournament from February 26 to March 12, 2017 at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka and the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.
Participating teams are Senegal, Sudan, South Africa and Cameroun who form group B and will be based in Ndola while Mali, Egypt, Guinea and hosts Zambia make Group A and will set their base in Lusaka.
Jobless in the country is what causes that in case they don’t study the situations.
Hospitality with all those street vendors who are blocking drainages.
Mwakalombe can’t even care for a stadium sure.
There is just something wrong with Africans- No sense of responsibility
Stop denigrating the entire race. This happens everywhere where people are disadvantaged regardless of whether they are Africans or Asians or European
You don’t build something and leave it to attend to itself it will be vandalized. The surrounding communities do not care no security time to steal period that is how the human minds operates.
Tell this govt of amateur managers how to look after national assets. Its our tax they are sending down the drain with their ignorance
Yes indeed, such massive infrastructure should have had a five star Hotel facilitiy, Shopping malls, Pubs, Restaurants, Tennis courts, swimming pools etc., including a Police station. That way, the local pipo could have gotten jobs thereof and could have safe guarded the place. Sadly since the place was built, only Ghosts play football therein from the nearby Chingwere cemetery
I agree with you Nkope. Security must be tightened. Other social amenities must be put in place to keep the people in the surrounding communities busy.
True nkope shinyenga any forward thinking leadership would have planned it that way
yesterday was saddened to hear that in Chililabombwe, people are climbing street light poles to steel solar power batteries
The location of the heroes stadium is really bad. Strusted kamalondas are needed to guard the area. Njala yatinyokola.
Saddened? Is that the only reaction? You should have left the management of the two national stadia to a private company. Leave the company to worry about security and everything. If you leave anything to govt that spells doom for the project.