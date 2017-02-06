PF finds Dr.Chishimba Kambwili with a case to answer

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has announced that Dr Chishimba Kambwili has been found wanting after being charged with unbecoming conduct and continued accusation of His Worship the Mayor of Luanshya and the Copperbelt Provincial Youth Chairperson, Mr. Nathan Chanda of being a wizard and accusing His Worship the Mayor of Luanshya of submitting a dossier to the Republican President which led to Dr. Chishimba Kambwili’s dismissal from his Ministerial job. 2017.
Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila stated that the case was heard by the Disciplinary Committee which was led by National Chairperson Dr Ngosa Simbyakula from 13th January to 24th Januay 2017.
“It is important that we state our desire to promote a culture in our party where we can be united and move together as a team. As such, I am glad to report that the Central Committee directed that a team be set up to facilitate reconciliation between Dr. Kambwili and Mr. Chanda. The team will be headed by our Party Vice President Her Honour Inonge Mutukwa Wina,” Mr Mwila stated.
Mr Mwila added that the Committee also recommended that the Respondent (Hon. Kambwili) be sanctioned with a written reprimand for acting disrespectfully towards another Party official by using derogatory and demeaning language.
And that the Complainant (Mr. Nathan Chanda) be cautioned and advised to desist from invoking the President’s name unnecessarily.
The Patriot Front has also announced that it will go for a general conference in April 2020. Mr.Mwila announced that the Central Committee passed a resolution to commerce party elections effective July 2018.
“The Central Committee passed a resolution to commerce party elections effective July 2018. The party will conduct elections at all levels starting with the section up to province leading to the General Conference that is scheduled for April 2020,” Mr Mwila said.
“A work plan for these elections will be circulated to all our party officials so that they can start making necessary arrangements for the fulfilment of this important exercise in our party. We must mention that new electoral guidelines will be made available in due course.”
