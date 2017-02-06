President Lungu says he will consult Zambians before pulling Zambia out of ICC

President Edgar Lungu has said that Zambia needs to consult widely before any decision to pull out of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is made.
President Lungu told Journalists shortly before departure for Botswana this afternoon that he will need to ask the people of Zambia on what they think before considering to pull out of the ICC.
President Lungu said that Zambia needs to study the matter critically before making any decision. The Preident noted that this was a matter for the nation that needed critical engagement, before adding that that Zambia will raise this issue at the forthcoming African Peer Review Mechanism meeting.
The African Union (AU) has called for the mass withdrawal of member states from the International Criminal Court. Foreign ministers agreed to a plan for pulling out of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and immediately begin work on local justice mechanisms, saying The Hague-based court, offered little chance of advancing justice in the continent.
Foreign Ministers from 28 countries agreed to back the mass withdrawal of all the countries that have signed the Rome Statute although the call would not be imposed on any member state.
The decision to withdraw from the ICC has been at the forefront of discussions at the AU, but this is the first time that the AU’s Open-Ended Ministerial Committee on the ICC, currently chaired by Ethiopia, with Algeria, Burundi, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda, as its management bureau.
The countries which participated at the ministerial meeting on the ICC were Algeria, Angola, Burundi, Chad, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Eritrea and Equatorial Guinea.
The others were Kenya, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Sudan, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
The AU Executive Council, which wound up its meeting on last month after preparing the AU Summit agenda, adopted a new strategy on how to manage justice in Africa after the ICC exit.
While the Executive Council adopted the decision to pull out of the ICC, the final steps on when to pull out would be made by the countries on an individual basis. However, those which agree to pull out of the court agreed to do so simultaneously.
The ministers of foreign affairs agreed reforms, which include purging the UN Security Council, from referring cases to the Court is dealt with.
The ministers also raised issues about the evaluation of evidence and how witnesses appearing at the ICC were chosen.
During the ministerial debate, the foreign ministers agreed to use the case of South Africa in dealing with the post apartheid regime elements as a case in point on handling justice in Africa.
Ba Vodiga Rungu, leaving the ICC is a personal decision because it is you who is a potential suspect to be prosecuted by this court. Please stop patronizing us or insulting our intelligence as if we have shared in your plundered wealth.
How about asking the zambian people before talking about the third term?
Ask us?? Is referring to a referendum or he will appoint another Commission of Inquiry?
Zambians will not understand what’s is ICC, is it for HH and ECL only?
Funny Enough Malawi is not there and they are curbing corruption in its tracks. Lol
I don’t see bana Dalitso going on trips with our friend Edgar these days,,,,, during the campaigns bana Dalitso was dancing allover,,,, what’s happening kansi?
African dictators and theives are pushing their countries to withdraw from the ICC. They want free acsses to plunder their nations riches while brutalising any opposition.
If you want to withdraw from the ICC stop taking international doner aid as well.
Very backward country and it’s savage leadership. Does it make any sense for all the ministers and including the vice president to escort Lungu to the airport every time he goes on a drinking and eating spree in foreign countries? A more mature and responsible leadership is needed for Zambia.
ICC is a watchdog for white plunderers of Africa’s wealth, get it right people. It’s indecision on his part to say I’ll consult Zambians. He should make a decision as President and inform the nation. The only decision is to withdraw from ICC.
Yes and withdraw from all foreigne aid…..don’t beg them for their money and no one will judge you.
He will need ICC when his family is brutalised by the next regime. Where is he going to seek justice? When tribesman start slaughtering each other, where is he going to run to?
I agree with you @Wantanshi this is politics of pre-independence era. Why follow the President everywhere he goes?
Problem with I.C.C, is it only has mainly Africans, South Americans, people of Colour, & a few Eastern Europeans on its Radar, & crosshairs!
Kissinger, Ariel Sharon, Netanyahu, Pik Botha, Ian Smith, Bush, Blair, to name a few genocidal Psychopathic maniacs, who NEVER even registered on I.C.C books coz they were mainly White, & their victims mainly people with ample amounts of melanin.
I WOULD LEAVE THAT SELECTIVE RACIST ORGANISATION!!
Yes you are right. That list you mentioned all seem to be providers of foreigne aid. Stop begging them for their money and they will not judge you.
According to a Press Release on the AU Website the AU has de-recognised President Lungu of Zambia. The Press Release states that the outgoing AU Chairman President Idriss Derby of Chad said that AU “warmly welcomed the newly elected Presidents of Gambia, Ghana, Sao-Tome and Principe and Seychelles, won through a democratically elected process organized in their respective countries”. President of Zambia was omitted from the list of AU Member Countries who held elections in 2016. This means President Lungu is considered by AU to be an illegitimate President becoz he was not democratically,lawfully and Constitutionally elected. This stance by AU makes the Hearing of the Petition imperative if President Lungu wishes to restore his legitimacy. Does SADC agree with Heroic Ecowas and AU on…
Oh Lazy Lungu you are an utter disgrace on one hand you are begging like a tramp in the streets from these selfsame guys and on the other hand you say you want out. You have no leg to stand on the same people who balance your budget…even a simple bus station in Choma you have get a $6 million hand out. Shameful….last week your MMD Finance minister was in Europe begging for loans.
Lazy Lungu sort out the economy and your own house forst before you start making such silly irrelevant utterances.
Get you priorities right Lazy Lungu!!
That is right. Africans are not even ashamed.
Calling the ICC Whitman justice while they unashamedly beg for aid.
That’s like loving and worshipping the criminal but hating his crimes.
Mr President Sir, please we need to remain in the ICC! We need the ICC inorder to bring justice to the thousands of displaced Zambians that voted against the Hungry Hyena (HH) that were brutalized by the blood thirsty United Dunderheads in the aftermath of the August elections! Even HH and GBV should both be arrested by ICC for promoting this violence. Their crimes are truelly unspeakable and couldve plunged this country into chaos had it not been for the quick action of the capable Zambian Police Service!
Those pulling out of ICC are the same leaders who don’t want to see vibrant insitutions at home that can hold them accountable.Thus you see ineffective auditor general,underfunded courts ,politicized IG ,an incompetent ACC and director of public prosecutions who is compromised.
By all means leave ICC, Africa does not need to call on the colonial masters to solve their problems. Like you dont ask a person from another household to come and solve your internal affairs. Same difference! I like the way the west African countries got together with AU to kick the Gambian president out of office. I wish the same could happen to the other presidents who want to stay in office even when they know they are not wanted.
However, Mr Lungu should make the decision alone with his government because we were not involved in the first place. But if my opinion counts, by all means LEAVE!