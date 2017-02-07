200 more households affected in Choma

Two hundred more households in Overpill and part of Zambia Townships in Choma have been affected following a heavy pour that was experienced on Monday bringing the total number of families to 300.

A check in Overspill, found the water levels still high and the pit latrines flooded raising fears of a possible disease outbreak.

Zambia National Service (ZNS) were by press time found at the Masuku Bridge trying to unblock the drainage so that there could be a free flow of water.

Southern region Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) coordinator Edwin Petelli said they would engage the Choma Municipal Council (CMC) to find a solution to prevent the flooding of Over Spill and Zambia Townships.

Mr Petelli said consultations with the Council would begin immediately on what type of infrastructure was needed in the area.

“We will begin consultations with the council now.This area is a dambo and these houses were built on natural drainage where water used to flow.

“In the past we didn’t experience flooding due to the scarce rainfall pattern,” he said.

Area Councillor Navy Moonga expressed worry at the flooding of the pit latrines and called for quick interventions.

Mr Moonga said there was need to also open up other out lets for water to flow without any difficulties.

“This is a succession type of problem and requires urgent intervention failure to which it will result in disease out breaks,” he said.