SACCORD happy with PF action over Kambwili

SACCORD has said that it has taken note of the internal disciplinary measures that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has undertaken over the matter involving Honourable Kambwili and Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda.
In an interview Boniface Cheembe noted that the tone of reconciliation that has been shared with the public gives hope that when differences arise over two personalities in various political parties, a platform and process of reconciliation can be given to these individuals for an amicable and peaceful way forward.
Mr Cheembe said there had been high expectation that the only resolution that was going to be arrived at was the immediate expulsion of Honourable Kambwili, which often time is a much easier route to take as opposed to applying peace building measures that need patience.
He explained that internal wrangles and conflicts will always arise in any given entity hence the need to resolve conflicts amicably.
“…Therefore, the issue is never whether conflicts will arise, but rather how they are resolved once they do. It is always expected that the ruling party will lead by example when it comes amicably resolving conflicts and as SACCORD we have taken note of the manner with which they have handled the matter that has been a subject matter for sometime in the nation.
“We hope that the Vice President led mediation team will produce results that will help the individuals involved in the conflict to reconcile,” he said.
SACCORD believes the ‘mediation team’ story LOL!
I feel like we have mourned Kambwili enough.
Even ex-president Guy Scott we moved on.
bembas mulilo waikatako wapya!!!! take it or leav it. am just sayin
If CK was suspended, it was going to be trouble immediately, keeping CK without disciplinary action is meant to 1. tame him not to run for presidency (if he does, his ACC case that has stalled will resurface – the dossier is still there submitted by one kankunkubiti) and ii. keep PF intact now as doing so now when the economy is biting would have spelt doom for PF. in any case, this is not the last we are hearing about this case.
Dialogue and understanding are the cornerstones on which PF was built, unlike these Dunderhead organisations we know of that prefer to resolve matters by intimidation and violence. These Dunderheads know themselves. Just read the comments that follow and judge for yourselves the hypocrisy and bitterness which they exibit.
Comment: Mayor Chanda should also know that politics teyabaiche. Ngabakwita ati uli Ndoshi echo wingasakamana ngatauli umo. Indoshi eyi ngasakamana it is very childish to behave the way he did. Abakalamba bakalamba. Bembas have an adage ati Umulinganya amapuli ulaponwesha. This issue was just supposed to go to Luanshya local court finish. Next time the party should avoid ifya bumfwiti.
Why SACCORD comment on a petty dispute between members of th same political party..LT PLEEEEAASE
NO CREDIBILITY IN SACCORD IF THEY CAN COMMENT ON PETTY ISSUES LIKE WITCHCRAFT ACCUSATIONS AND FAIL TO MAKE A COMMENT ON A DISPUTED ELECTION AND BIASED JUDGES.
Am equally happy that it has ended well for both. Lesson drawn is that words can become expensive when wrongly applied. We cannot remove the words from vocabulary but can select what combination to use.
Squabbles in any ruling party can negatively on national well being.
I am waiting for the party to admit that KBF and CK were right about the need for elections at all levels within PF. They were vilified and called names only for the party to announce they will hold elections at all levels starting next year.
everything is kambwili kambwili iwe naiwe ka Chanda can you brary tone down why do you behave like HH who makes a funeral home as a political really.
This should not be news at all. Petty things. Nonetheless, they know that if they fire him from PF he can stand against Lungu. So the strategy is keep your enemy closer.
I THINK THEY KNOW THAT IF THEY FIRED C K THEY WOULD HAVE OPENED A PANDORA S BOX. THAT GUY KNOWS TOO MUCH. ALSO THERE WOULD HAVE BEEN A BIG RIFT ON THE COPPER BELT AS C K IS POPULAR WITH JERABOS IT WOULD HAVE KILLED PF THAT SIDE.
Bu satanic to be illuminat. Watch their documentary man they are worse than masonry .
BUGGER OFF WITH YOUR ILLUMINATI CRAP.
Be party of your Illuminati and burn in hell forever, repent and make Jesus Christ your Lord and Saviour before it’s too late. I would rather die with a little than join the luciferians. thank you.
Apparently the person who told mayor Chanda to report to the party instead of the local court just pulled out when he noticed that it was a wrong move on the chess board. I will not reveal who it is
This Chanda fellow, we hear that he is the darling of president Lungu. What is it that is in this little man which we cant see. His outlook does’t even portray that of a Mayor. He wears oversized clothing because he can’t find his size. Listen to him talking, no substance in his breath. Oh my God! Pf lacks human resource material. Surely any other party can not opt for Bowman Lusambo and Nathan Chanda as minister and Mayor. Nathan does not even know the new functions of an executive mayor. He still functions as a ceremonial mayor he was before. We just wonder at the scrap that this party Pf has for its leaders. Anyway, if Sata had be mourned that his ministers were useless, what has changed from then to now? You can not pick from scrap to make something. Our economy will never grow for…
This is a mature way of handling issues. No need to Axe each other.
Chanda should be displined for being childish..! Kambwili is a mature and powerful politician who the Pf will miss greatly if expelled..! He is a crowd puller and man of action like late king cobra.! No one in Pf can stand on a podium and convince people like kambwili does. Give him back his ministry..! PHD(pull him down) syndrome is retrogressive..!
MUNENE WASOSA IFYA MANO.PF WAS GOING TO BE DIVIDED INTO TWO PARTS HAD BEEN KAMBWILI EXPELLED.
TWALELOLELA ATI BAMUTAMFYE ELO TUBALANGE BOLA.WE NEED HIM IN PF AND HE HAS NO MATCH. EVEN LUNGU PATALI SANA.
To start with there was no need of a disciplinary hearing reconciliation would have been encouraged from the word go,because the issue of calling one another ati “wendoshiwe” is more of a personal matter than a disciplinary one.PF twasebana.
