Bibles spared in the fire that gutted part of Bible Society Building

A warehouse holding more than 50 thousand bibles was not affected in a fire that gutted bible society House on Wednesday. The fire which damaged most of the Bible House building and those next to it.
But Bible Societies Board Chairperson Edwin Zulu says the warehouse with more than 50 thousand bibles remained intact. He said this in Lusaka when Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfredah Sumaili toured the gutted Bible Society house.
Reverend Sumaili said this is a miracle that no life was lost when fire gutted the Bible House in Lusaka. Mr Zulu told the Minister that the value of damage to property has not yet been quantified and that the cause of the fire has not been established.
He however explained that the building was insured.
Super firefighters…
At least our people will be momentarily saved from brainwashing..you should be reading books about self instead of this King James rubbish!!
Praise God for preserving His Word. No force or attempt to put His Word down shall succeed. God loves Zambia; God favours Zambia, God is Blessing Zambia!
50,000 fictional novels torched..where was your white Jesus to save them??
JAY JAY THEY WERE NOT BURNED, LOL WEAR YOUR GLASSES DEAR.
Ask yourself why these people are so eager to save you even freely handing out such rubbish.
Eh! God sent Angels to protect His Word.
Maybe the docile masses are not praying hard to White Jesus!!
You have 50,000 bibles in one building but you dont have such number of books promoting your own culture ask yourself why one is so keen to save you.