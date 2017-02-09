Bibles spared in the fire that gutted part of Bible Society Building



A warehouse holding more than 50 thousand bibles was not affected in a fire that gutted bible society House on Wednesday. The fire which damaged most of the Bible House building and those next to it.

But Bible Societies Board Chairperson Edwin Zulu says the warehouse with more than 50 thousand bibles remained intact. He said this in Lusaka when Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfredah Sumaili toured the gutted Bible Society house.

Reverend Sumaili said this is a miracle that no life was lost when fire gutted the Bible House in Lusaka. Mr Zulu told the Minister that the value of damage to property has not yet been quantified and that the cause of the fire has not been established.

He however explained that the building was insured.