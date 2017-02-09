Floods continue causing havoc in Southern province

FLOODS have continued to cause havoc in Southern Province with the latest being in Mazabuka where about 20 houses have collapsed with 100 being flooded while two roads have completely been washed away.

Mazabuka District Commissioner Jane Chirwa said the district had been experiencing heavy rains which had also resulted in 17 maize fields being flooded.

Ms Chirwa said of the flooded houses 52 were in Mwanachingwala with 36 being in Itebe and 15 others in Munenga wards respectively.

She said the houses that collapsed where 11 in Mwanachingwala and nine in Itebe wards leaving owners with no shelter while the two roads that had been washed away are Itebe and Shimungalu.

“We have been experiencing heavy rains in the district which has resulted in the collapse of some houses while others have been submerged in water,” she said.

She said the affected families have received donation of food supplies, mosquito nets and beddings from the Zambia Sugar Company.

“Most of the affected areas are those that are near the Kafue plains,” she said. Mazabuka Municipal Council Town Clerk Wisdom Bwalya said the local authority could not do anything to the damaged roads because of the continuous rains.

“The roads are still not passable but once the rains minimises the council will check on the site to see how best they could be worked on them,” he said.