Wedson Nyirenda says U 20 Spain training camp was fruitful

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has hailed Zambia Under-20’s two-week training camp in Spain.

The Junior Chipolopolo squad returned from Spain on Thursday afternoon after playing three warm-up matches there.

Zambia beat Basel Youth side and Tenerife with 1-0 score lines prior to losing 3-1 to Barcelona B on Wednesday.

Nyirenda, who accompanied the team, described the tour of Spain as a success.

“This is a fruitful outing. It was worth taking. I think all our objectives we set have been met,” Nyirenda said.

“We are there in terms of readiness. We have a very good team if we apply ourselves well we will get the results,” he noted.

Under-20 coach Beston Chambeshi declared his team ready to compete at the CAF Youth Championship on home soil.

“The way I have seen my players I am sure we have a team to win the AFCON. We shall do well in the tournament,” Chambeshi said.

The championship starts on February 26 with Zambia facing Guinea in the opener at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.