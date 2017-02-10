Move to pull Zambia out of the International Criminal Court (ICC) cannot be supported-Chipenzi

Governance activist and Electoral Expert says the move by President Edgar Lungu of Zambia pulling out from the International Criminal Court (ICC) cannot be supported.

In an interview with Lusaka Star today, MacDonald Chipenzi who is also former FODEP Executive Director said there is no need for Zambia to pull out from the ICC because the country has no reputation of promoting misrule and dictatorship.

Mr Chipenzi said Zambians should not offer blind loyalty and solidarity over the withdrawal, and there are no justifiable reasons of getting out of the ICC.

“The ICC was established to promote good governance and protect the rights of all citizens from the abuses from their leaders and not the misconceptions that it was meant to prosecute African leaders,” said Mr Chipenzi.

Mr Chipenzi said those African countries agitating for withdrawing from the ICC will result in their countries becoming a den of mass grave to the majority citizens.

He said many citizens will have no control and say over the abuses from the leaders adding that this will create many leaders to become tyranny and promote their interests.

“As an electoral expert, will sensitize other civil society organizations to ensure that the move does not receive maximum support from the majority Zambians,” Mr Chipenzi said.

Mr Chipenzi said that the ICC was established to offer checks and balances on all the activities of the citizens as well as leaders in the World.

He said this should be a wakeup call to all African leaders to uphold the good leadership and good governance in order to cease to be valuable clients of the ICC.

Mr Chipenzi said Zambia can only pull out from the ICC by carrying out a referendum in order to seek out many voices on whether the country should move out or not.

Meanwhile, a University of Zambia Lecturer and Political Analyst, Evans Daka has called on President Edgar Lungu and his cabinet to subject the pulling out of Zambia from the ICC to the majority citizenry for the move to have a fair decision.

Mr Daka said the ICC is an autonomous and global institution with the mandate of safeguarding the rights of the people from the abuses of their leaders the World over.

He said that the judicial system in Zambia is compromised due to lack of separation of powers as such the move of pulling itself from the ICC won’t yield any results as leaders will not be held accounted once they commit atrocities against the people.

“The intentions of pulling out of ICC is a national issue that borders on all the citizens, so a wide consultations should be sought democratically through a referendum which is not actually very expensive as people need to be fully sensitized over a number of months,” said Mr Daka.

Mr Daka said before serious considerations are taken, President Lungu should examine the benefits of being a member of the ICC as this global body was set with the essence of the safety of majority people in the World.

He said that the ICC does not impose itself on prosecuting and investigating cases committed by member states but that the affected countries voluntarily take their cases to it if all the judicial avenues have been exhausted without reaching a harmonious conclusion to a larger extent.

Recently, President Lungu was quoted by some sections of the media saying that he will consult widely on whether Zambia should pull out from the ICC or not.