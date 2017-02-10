Move to pull Zambia out of the International Criminal Court (ICC) cannot be supported-Chipenzi

Governance activist and Electoral Expert says the move by President Edgar Lungu of Zambia pulling out from the International Criminal Court (ICC) cannot be supported.
In an interview with Lusaka Star today, MacDonald Chipenzi who is also former FODEP Executive Director said there is no need for Zambia to pull out from the ICC because the country has no reputation of promoting misrule and dictatorship.
Mr Chipenzi said Zambians should not offer blind loyalty and solidarity over the withdrawal, and there are no justifiable reasons of getting out of the ICC.
“The ICC was established to promote good governance and protect the rights of all citizens from the abuses from their leaders and not the misconceptions that it was meant to prosecute African leaders,” said Mr Chipenzi.
Mr Chipenzi said those African countries agitating for withdrawing from the ICC will result in their countries becoming a den of mass grave to the majority citizens.
He said many citizens will have no control and say over the abuses from the leaders adding that this will create many leaders to become tyranny and promote their interests.
“As an electoral expert, will sensitize other civil society organizations to ensure that the move does not receive maximum support from the majority Zambians,” Mr Chipenzi said.
Mr Chipenzi said that the ICC was established to offer checks and balances on all the activities of the citizens as well as leaders in the World.
He said this should be a wakeup call to all African leaders to uphold the good leadership and good governance in order to cease to be valuable clients of the ICC.
Mr Chipenzi said Zambia can only pull out from the ICC by carrying out a referendum in order to seek out many voices on whether the country should move out or not.
Meanwhile, a University of Zambia Lecturer and Political Analyst, Evans Daka has called on President Edgar Lungu and his cabinet to subject the pulling out of Zambia from the ICC to the majority citizenry for the move to have a fair decision.
Mr Daka said the ICC is an autonomous and global institution with the mandate of safeguarding the rights of the people from the abuses of their leaders the World over.
He said that the judicial system in Zambia is compromised due to lack of separation of powers as such the move of pulling itself from the ICC won’t yield any results as leaders will not be held accounted once they commit atrocities against the people.
“The intentions of pulling out of ICC is a national issue that borders on all the citizens, so a wide consultations should be sought democratically through a referendum which is not actually very expensive as people need to be fully sensitized over a number of months,” said Mr Daka.
Mr Daka said before serious considerations are taken, President Lungu should examine the benefits of being a member of the ICC as this global body was set with the essence of the safety of majority people in the World.
He said that the ICC does not impose itself on prosecuting and investigating cases committed by member states but that the affected countries voluntarily take their cases to it if all the judicial avenues have been exhausted without reaching a harmonious conclusion to a larger extent.
Recently, President Lungu was quoted by some sections of the media saying that he will consult widely on whether Zambia should pull out from the ICC or not.
I remember in the UNIP days we used to call Paramilitary Police, “imbwa za Kaunda” It’s the same name befitting PF sponsored NGO’s. “PF guard dogs, they bark when the President tells them to do so.
@Lombe, I don’t remember us calling KK people like that. You have to stop insults chhikkala.
Let me call my friend Kapyongo to see if he can use our knowledge about you Lombe.
All African, Asian, middle Eastern and the Americas need to pull out of the ICC. Only dim Africans don’t see that former colonial masters control the ICC.
All bark and no bite!
It’s not a misconception, that the ICC has failed to act fairly and prosecute Western gov’ts. It’s correct that we now have a discourse in relation to this matter. We cannot have colonial like organisations above our gov’ts. We have to strengthen our Judiciary and act jointly in protecting our regions as demonstrated in Gambia recently when the Western Africans gathered military troops across borders to dispose of former President Yayaya (or whomever, loon nonetheless). Regional action is worth a look in. We must not allow high handed conduct by people who merely want to decide our Leaders. Our democratic rights cannot be overridden by foreign courts interfering.
Patriot, how long will that take, meanwhile we need the ICC until we have such strong systems which can stand up against the president like the judges hav e done in US, not adminatrations of poverty, fearing for their jobs and all
I lamenent to see that in the year 2017 people still think its the white man that should govern and protect the rights of citizens of sovereign nations. What is the work of our leaders then. Im sure our fore fathers that died fighting for our freedom turn in their graves when they see this lazzy generation wine and dine with the very people that not only take our people as slaves, but also enslaved those that remained. And also continue to plunder africa of its resources. Wake up africa wake up zambia. A white man does not have your intrest at heart.
Instead of waking up and develop, Africans spend time butchering themselves and now wasting time debating on pulling off ICC. Being lazy and not working hard to make a difference. Whining and always complaining against a white man. Those who have the means and have open opportunities, all they focus on is abusing their own positions. Corruption. Greedy.
And if Africans are left to work together without muzungu, then it is all PHDs….majelasi!!!
Why don’t you talk about stopping African Immigrants flocking to Europe? Any initiative from AU to solve that problem? NOO!! you want Europe to solve it for you, then you have the guts to stand against Muzungu, why?
General Kanene, apples and oranges friend. Maybe your great great grandfather was a garden boy to a british citizen.
@ Wako… so you just want them only when you want aid and loans from but when they talk about your poor governace , you remembet that the are colonialst. You are such an hypocrite…what are fearing with your bululu or wako shame
Honestly, no need to leave ICC, I have said this before and I say it now and will continue. Those African dictators like Mugabe are the ones pulling the strings, and weaker and blind are following suite. ICC is not a colonial organisation, in fact, it keeps away such dictators like Mugabe not to inflict even more atrocities against their own people. Why do you think he is leaning on to power for life? He fears he will be extradited to the Haque. The argument that Blair or Bush should also be brought to justice, well, your own people first, that is the principle. Let Mugabe go and bomb the UK, then he will not be brought against ICC. But as long as Zimbabweans are being subject to cruelty, then lock those leaders. Period. Unless Zambia want to follow suite to support those dictators,…
The thinking of Chipenzi who survives on donor funding is backward. Membership of ICC is neither compulsory & nor free, so Lungu should take this chance to pull out. It is clear that the ICC persecutes African leaders only by our white brothers/sisters. Who perpetrates the so called crimes against humanity, civil wars, genocides? Is it not the same whites who sell arms to warring African factions to kill each other & after you help them to reap profits they turn round & take you to Hague for Crimes against Humanity. When they are selling you arms don’t they know the consequences. Chipenzi thinks that they will come back to abolish slavery of African leaders way they did for slave trade only, but maintained slavery, never. Please, read THE MAKING OF A SLAVE LETTER by William Lynch & wake…
Whats the president fearing. and he can’t compare developed nations governance to African countries. Europe and other developed democracies are decent, leaders even step down when pressured or when people lose confidence eg Ukraine. African leaders don’t do that, they begin to oppress dissenting views and punish those who disagree with them. So Zambia should remain in ICC no need to leave unless there is something the President is planning which would make him candidate for ICC
What we are saying is western governments never get called for prosecution. So Africa needs to pull out.
True JK, lungu should not even think of pulling our beautiful country out of that court unless he is afraid of something. Right now Lungu owns the courts, police and everything with zero accountability. Our constitution has been turned into a joke so where are we going to run to when Lungu start to abuse us, we need an external organization to keep these leaders in check otherwise we going to have a situation like Gambia
This is what I was expecting to hear from the The President. the why reasons.
Just to point out one of the reason we need to stay in ICC. “Judicial system in Zambia is compromised due to lack of separation of powers” Evan Daka.
I feel like this administration thinks me first, African leaders second and Zambian last when they come-up with statement like these on ICC.
"Move to pull Zambia out of the International Criminal Court (ICC) cannot be supported-Chipenzi"; This what I was expecting to hear from The President. the why reasons.
Just to point out one of the reasons we need to stay in ICC. "Judicial system in Zambia is compromised due to lack of separation of powers" Evan Daka.
I feel like this administration thinks. Me first, African leaders second, third PF and Zambian last when they come up with statement like these on ICC.
Look at the people around Chipenzi-all HH blind followers!!!who in Zambia today doesnt know how ICC have failed to prosecute George Bush and Ton Blair after causing Iraq war?the ICC is 100% pro western Govnts and only prosecute poor black leaders.is this an organazation a normal person should support?only upnd followers can!!!President Edgar Lungu must lead Zambia in pulling out of ICC as soon as possible!!never listen to upnd who oppose everything no matter how good!!upnd is full of finished politicians so simply ignore them!!!
When are we pulling out of the IMF and World Bank? We can’t allow these poor black leaders to be borrowing aimlessly and later starting asking for debt relief.
ngimbu and other pf zygotes if we can pull out of IMF, then pulling out of ICC will be a piece of cake too.
At the rate Zambian opposition leaders are moving,soon they will start opposing whenever a member of PF goes to toilet.if any upnd member hears that a PF member has left office going to the toilet,the following day you will hear their god hh addressing the media -saying PF is not working and only have time to go to toilet-this how bitter upnd members are!!!I REALLY HATE THIS TONGA PARTY CALLED UPND!!!ITS AN EVIL PARTY!!if the way upnd conduct politics is how democracy is,then democracy is a bad thing because our country is divided by the so called democracy!!
Today the opposition has nothing to do apart from scheming on how to grab power from PF on daily basis.is this all what democracy is all about?why cant you give space to elected people to Govnt and judge them after 5 yrs?there is too much pull him or her down sydrome in our country.if its not me then i must pull that person down-how?
Iwe living uko ku washington DC with corruption Zambian money? You PF cadres are doing nothing there in DC and are busy supporting useless Lungu. Time to chuck you outu.
If Edger Lungu is not planning Tyran of Zambians why does he want to pull out of the ICC? He plans on becoming a dictator as is his mentors Museveni and Mugabe. Wake up people.
President Lungu has not said that he wants Zambia to pull out of the ICC , he said he will consult ZAMBIANS and hear their view.. For me i think pulling out is better.. Lets make out own ICC court here in Africa.. The Headquaters can be in Bostwana a country with very little corruption or we can have it in South Africa. Why should Western countries be the ones to judge us.. Do we have any court in Africa that can Judge any of those Western country leaders yet we want them to judge us..