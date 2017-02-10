President Lungu commits to reducing Poverty in Luapula Province within 5 years

President Lungu has disclosed that he will in the next five years ensure that the poverty levels in Luapula Province are reduced through embarking on deliberate programmes that will address the poverty levels in the province.

Speaking at a public rally at Katungulu Primary School grounds in Kawambwa yesterday , President Lungu said he will deliberately embark on programmes for the region to reduce poverty levels and bring prosperity to the people because Luapula is the most impoverished province in Zambia together with Western.

Mr. Lungu said he will first consider Luapula because it is Luapula that enabled him to manage the 50 per cent plus one threshold in securing his victory in last year’s presidential elections.

He said the human index report shows luapula to be the most impoverished which has compelled him to ensure that development should come to luapula first before he takes it anywhere so that the province could also start looking up.

He reiterated his reason for appointing a good number of Luapula people in his cabinet so that the y help him in bringing development to the region.

Mr. Lungu challenged the provincial minister Nixon Chilangwa, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya, General Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga, Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotla, Energy Minister David Mabumba who were present at the rally to ensure that they use their positions to bring development to Luapula.

President Lungu gave Health Minister Chilufya a task to ensure that he brings a modern zonal health facility to Katungulu area by April this year.

Housing and Infrastructure Minister Chitotela was tasked to ensure that the road in the area is completed before July while Energy Minister Mabumba was instructed to make sure that the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) should bring power to Katungulu Primary School and the surrounding areas before REA leaves Luapula as REA is currently working in Milenge District in the province.

General Education Minister Wanchinga promised to deliver computers and a laboratory to the school in the area in order to enable pupils appreciate technology in their learning process.

The Head of State assured the people that he will come back to see for himself whether what he is promising will be delivered in record time by his Ministers.

He observed that he will adopt the ‘seeing is believing’ approach to his performance based work style as opposed to just reading reports in Lusaka because some reports were not the true reflection of the situation on the ground.

Mr. Lungu said it is good that he travelled because he has even discovered that UREA fertilizer has not been delivered for Mansa and Samfya up to now which he could not have known if he was in Lusaka.

He said roads, clinics, schools, and power will come to the area to change the life outlook of the people.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has promised to restock fish in Luapula water bodies. Speaking at a public rally at Katungulu Primary School grounds in Kawambwa yesterday, President Lungu said he will make sure that at the end of his five year term, Luapula’s economic profile will improve for the better.

He urged the people in Luapula to support the fish ban when it is in force in order to give fish a chance to breed during its breeding season.

The President said if the leadership in the province is committed to his vision and work together, the province is bound to become the food basket for the southern African region because of its good rain patterns, fertile soils and abundant water.

Mr. Lungu revealed that the agriculture sector will grow as it is the focus of his economic transformation for the country.

He urged all his leaders from Luapula who were present at the rally to ensure that they deliver on the promises they were making during political campaign trails before looking elsewhere.

The Head of state stated that it is important to first clean your own house before rendering a helping hand to your neighbor and it is important for Luapula leaders to first work towards fulfilling the promises they made to the people who voted for them.

Mr. Lungu observed that he will not hesitate to fire people both in the party and in government who will fail to perform because the citizens want to see results on what they were promised in the campaigns.

He reiterated his servant-hood approach to leadership and urged the people of Kawambwa to demand performance from their elected leaders because every leader is a servant of the people whom he pledged to serve with commitment, diligence and selflessness.