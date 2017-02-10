Street vending debate: Copperbelt Minister Vs Lusaka Province Minister

By Isaac Mwanza

The difference between Lusaka Provincial Minister and Copperbelt Provincial Minister is that education does not always enable people make the best of decisions to modern problems such as street vending.

The difference between Lusaka Mayor and Kitwe Mayor is that when age is catching up, a human being stop living in the future and begin to just think of the present.

The difference between Democracy and Authoritarianism can be seen in the emergence of association for street vendors and prostitutes in democratic states.

Here is what you need to know about street vending:

1. Street vending is used by shop owners and people with capital to bring goods in a country and avoid paying taxes at all costs. This is reason why things on the street are cheaper.

2. The major beneficiaries of street vending are not always street vendors themselves but the owners of the goods which are removed from the shelves in those shops and given to street vendors to sale.

3. Street vendors rob the country of millions of the much talked about taxes

4. Street vending does not contribute to creation of smart cities as was talked about by President Lungu in his address to the 12th session of Parliament.

5. Alleys in Lusaka City were not created for purposes of vending but pathways and vehicles that offload good to stores. Now that they will be filled with street vendors, will Lusaka Mayor create a runway for helicopters to be landing on top of stores or he wants to experience how congested Lusaka will become as vehicles offload goods from the main roads in Freedom Way, ChachaCha, Lumumba and Cairo Road?

No doubt, Kitwe Mayor and CB Provincial Ministers are a gift of the Copperbelt and a treasure of Zambia’s future.

Where the hell did the PF find the Lusaka Mayor? I will not be surprised that while the CB is finding real solution to the problem of street vending, Lusaka Mayor and his councillors may soon call for a day of prayers in Lusaka on street vending, drainages and Garbage collection.