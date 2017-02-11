APR give Zanaco uphill battle to avoid early African exit

Zanaco’s hopes of emulating Zesco United’s success in the CAF Champions League are looking dim.
This is after Zambia’s representative in the 2017 CAF Champions League were held to a 0-0 home draw on Saturday at Nkoloma Stadium by APR of Rwanda.
Last season, Zesco set the standard when they became the first Zambian club to qualify to the semifinals of the CAF Champions League.
Meanwhile, Zanaco have not failed to advance in continental football since 2003 when Egyptian club Ismaily beat them 1-0 away in Alexandria to boot them out by the same aggregate scoreline.
Not even the return from trials at Russian club Spartak Moscow by striker Fashion Sakala could seriously threaten visiting APR.
And it was APR who showed their teeth first but Issa Bigirimana’s 27th minute free-kick came off the post.
Zanaco midfielder Saith Sakala then hit the outside netting in the 39th minute while Augustine Mulenga saw his 76th minute header gathered by APR goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure.
The two sides meet this weekend on February 18 in Kigali with the winner progressing to the first round to play either Young Africans from Tanzania or Ngaya of Comoros.
George Lwnadamina’s Young Africans are away on Sunday in Moroni.
I saw this coming lusaka clubs can’t represent the country. With minister allowing Street vendors everywhere. Let the copperbelt lead the way. Rubbish Zanaco.
Zanaco has many foreign players, but not use them because coach Numba has no balls to control them? How can you have a coach biased to foreigners professionals. I would fire such a coach.
They are lucky to have a draw. It’s a shame they are on the way out, too much confusion these Zanaco chaps
Go Zanaco go. You are still very much in it
Numba Mumamba is not a good coach.i doubt if he will last at Zanaco in 2017.moreover,Zanaco officials are just good at bribing referees to win the Zambian league.so these are the results for corruptly winning the league.Zesco,Nkana FC and Power Dynamos could have represented Zambia well in CAF cup games than this useless Zanaco FC.anyway,Zanaco will be out of CAF cup next week in Kigali-mark my words!!