APR give Zanaco uphill battle to avoid early African exit

Zanaco’s hopes of emulating Zesco United’s success in the CAF Champions League are looking dim.

This is after Zambia’s representative in the 2017 CAF Champions League were held to a 0-0 home draw on Saturday at Nkoloma Stadium by APR of Rwanda.

Last season, Zesco set the standard when they became the first Zambian club to qualify to the semifinals of the CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, Zanaco have not failed to advance in continental football since 2003 when Egyptian club Ismaily beat them 1-0 away in Alexandria to boot them out by the same aggregate scoreline.

Not even the return from trials at Russian club Spartak Moscow by striker Fashion Sakala could seriously threaten visiting APR.

And it was APR who showed their teeth first but Issa Bigirimana’s 27th minute free-kick came off the post.

Zanaco midfielder Saith Sakala then hit the outside netting in the 39th minute while Augustine Mulenga saw his 76th minute header gathered by APR goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure.

The two sides meet this weekend on February 18 in Kigali with the winner progressing to the first round to play either Young Africans from Tanzania or Ngaya of Comoros.

George Lwnadamina’s Young Africans are away on Sunday in Moroni.