Kwesé TV launches in Zambia

After months of anticipation and suspense , Africa’s newest satellite network Kwesé TV is now available in Zambia. Kwesé TV was launched at a colourful event on 10th Febuary at Lusaka Polo club . The guest of honour was Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya .

General Manager for Kwesé’s TV Kapa Kaumba and General Manager for Kwesé’s Free TV Tivo Shikapwashya spoke during the event highlighting what Kwesé’s has to offer .

Kwesé’s pay TV satellite service started broadcasting earlier this month, beaming exclusive third party channels , first-to-market content and popular television shows to cater to every viewing appetite.

This launch also marked the introduction of Africa’s largest and only Pan-African Free-To-Air channel Kwesé Free Sports in Zambia. Now available in an impressive 22 countries , Kwesé Free Sport is an exciting new premium free-to-air sports channel which exclusively broadcasts live action , weekly previews and highlights from the National Basketball Association (NBA) , Extreme Fighting Championships (EFC) , Netball Africa and English Premier League (EPL) .

“The launch of Kwesé in Zambia brings a new and exciting dimension to the local broadcasting industry , while marking a significant milestone for our business” , expressed Joseph Hundah President and group CEO of Econet Media which is the holding company for the Kwesé TV Network .

“As a pan-African broadcaster we want to be the home of premium general entertainment and sports programming , a pay TV network of distinction and ultimately change the game by offering a truly converged business model that cuts across linear , mobile and digital , making content accessible through free-to-air , mobile applications , web streaming and pay TV.”

Kwesé innovative approach to business is also evident in radical payment options that offer flexibility and convenience . Kwesé offers a ‘pay-as-you-watch’ service that enables viewers to purchase monthly ,seven or three day passes to its full programming bouquets so they never have to miss out on trending sports or entertainment programming . These payment options , which turn the traditional pay TV model on its head , provides unparalleled access to premium programming at an affordable price.

Viewers can access Kwesé TV’s full bouquet for a monthly fee of 250 Kwacha , a weekly subscription of 75 kwacha or a 3-day contract of 40 kwacha .

This young , dynamic and bold pay TV network has been built to respond to the way consumers want to access and view content . Kwesé has sourced the continents most loved sporting codes and over 7000 hours of entertainment content , and made it accessible to viewers through its multi-platform , multi-screen broadcasting model .

Pictures from the event

BY KAPA187