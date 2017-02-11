Kwesé TV launches in Zambia

After months of anticipation and suspense , Africa’s newest satellite network Kwesé TV is now available in Zambia. Kwesé TV was launched at a colourful event on 10th Febuary at Lusaka Polo club . The guest of honour was Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya .
General Manager for Kwesé’s TV Kapa Kaumba and General Manager for Kwesé’s Free TV Tivo Shikapwashya spoke during the event highlighting what Kwesé’s has to offer .
Kwesé’s pay TV satellite service started broadcasting earlier this month, beaming exclusive third party channels , first-to-market content and popular television shows to cater to every viewing appetite.
This launch also marked the introduction of Africa’s largest and only Pan-African Free-To-Air channel Kwesé Free Sports in Zambia. Now available in an impressive 22 countries , Kwesé Free Sport is an exciting new premium free-to-air sports channel which exclusively broadcasts live action , weekly previews and highlights from the National Basketball Association (NBA) , Extreme Fighting Championships (EFC) , Netball Africa and English Premier League (EPL) .
“The launch of Kwesé in Zambia brings a new and exciting dimension to the local broadcasting industry , while marking a significant milestone for our business” , expressed Joseph Hundah President and group CEO of Econet Media which is the holding company for the Kwesé TV Network .
“As a pan-African broadcaster we want to be the home of premium general entertainment and sports programming , a pay TV network of distinction and ultimately change the game by offering a truly converged business model that cuts across linear , mobile and digital , making content accessible through free-to-air , mobile applications , web streaming and pay TV.”
Kwesé innovative approach to business is also evident in radical payment options that offer flexibility and convenience . Kwesé offers a ‘pay-as-you-watch’ service that enables viewers to purchase monthly ,seven or three day passes to its full programming bouquets so they never have to miss out on trending sports or entertainment programming . These payment options , which turn the traditional pay TV model on its head , provides unparalleled access to premium programming at an affordable price.
Viewers can access Kwesé TV’s full bouquet for a monthly fee of 250 Kwacha , a weekly subscription of 75 kwacha or a 3-day contract of 40 kwacha .
This young , dynamic and bold pay TV network has been built to respond to the way consumers want to access and view content . Kwesé has sourced the continents most loved sporting codes and over 7000 hours of entertainment content , and made it accessible to viewers through its multi-platform , multi-screen broadcasting model .
Pictures from the event
BY KAPA187
Now we finally have competition for DSTV . I hope this will make them pull up their socks .
Woe unto deadNBC, luckily they have a ka K3 that they forcefully take from citizens when paying for electricity, and some little ngwees they get from gonenaling on the DSTV bouquet.
That guy sitting next to Dora looks like that Congolese guy who took her to America for a vacation, while army worms were busy taking over the ministry of agriculture.
Divide & Rule, he is actually the same crook she went with to the US. Just like Sisters of Mercy I’m also wondering why yhe minister of Agric officiated this event instead of the minister of Information. Maybe Dora is a shareholder in this company.
Dora is still the Minister of information and broadcasting.
That chick is the common KAPA187
This is what DSTV calls cheap nonsense.
where to buy decoder plz
Only unfortunate part is, how many decoders are you going to have in your house, best is to find a universal TV decoder,where can i find one? just like we have phones that can accept any sim card from any mobile provider, so that when one start misbehaving you just another card for the other one. I hear even deadNBC when they go digital, they want to introduce set top box.
As long as they dont have live games for EPL and Champions league then SUPERSPORT will always the best.
Zambians we love football can say about 70% we pay DSTV because of football.
Dstv is like a fabled monster and it’ll do everything to kill this baby. It did it with GTV.
Is there no Minister of Information and Broadcasting? Why Minister of Agriculture?
I’m also wondering.
Scone13 – 100% agreed.
Now you can see the rising of Zimbabwe through its son which Mwanawasa was calling Zim as a sinking ship. But Zimbos are now blessing Africa which Zed is still in reverse as a consumer
I pay 920 for my dstv. It is very expensive
Just paid that amount today, and ouch…!
They are launching Television with the Minister of Dora Siliya! Oops sorry with the minister of agriculture! Why?
This Ben-10 is still in the country? I thought he was sent back to his wife in Namibia
Interesting comments above. Imagine KweseTV was denied an opportunity to launch in its own home country. You guys are lucky in Zed while we in Zii suffer. Hopefully we shall catch-up one day.