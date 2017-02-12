Bring back the national Airline, says the PMRC research team

THERE is need to establish a national airline as well as undertake a cost-benefit analysis of various tourism tax incentives and licence reforms to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to the economy.
The Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) says there was need to carry out a cost-benefit analysis of various tax incentives and licensing reforms as well as the establishment of a national airline to promote tourism in the country.
Executive director Bernadette Deka said this when she led a PMRC research team which appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Lands, Environment and Tourism to discuss “The State of Zambia’s Tourism Sector.”
“In the recent years, there has been a steady but minimal increase in the tourism sector’s direct contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).”
“The sector’s direct contribution to GDP increased from an average of about 2.3 per cent about US$200 million in 2011 to an average of about 3.7 per cent about $320 million in 2015 but with more reforms its contribution can grow,” Ms Deka said.
The submission was based on the tourism sector’s contribution to GDP, total revenue collected and statistics on employment in the recent years.
She called for increased political will to facilitate funding of various tourism related developments, and effective implementation of revised policies and legislation while maintaining a stable economic landscape to reduce the cost of doing business.
Ms Deka said a robust domestic and international tourism marketing plan was needed to incorporate all tourism products including visual arts culture, heritage sites and others.
“Tourism diversification to other products in addition to the Victoria Falls which should include arts, culture and other products and improved data collection of tourism related statistics is need to grow the sector,” she said.
Ms Deka said increased funding towards the implementation of the Tourism Satellite Account (TSA) for the collection of various information and statistics on the sector as well as effective marketing through dynamic tourism packaging were key to increased tourist arrivals and increased length of stay thereby translating into higher tourism earnings.
The airline won’t come as long as someone is benefiting in a corrupt way. That’s how things work pa Zed. Wake up, open your eyes!
That was a beautiful looking airline, for once upon a time Zambia.
@ Hunchback
Yap. Long before MMD become party of thieves, perjurers and plunderers.
When that illegal pf government has failed to gurantee basic needs of life here you are dreaming about a national airline kikiki ah some people are daft
misplaced priorities. Better come up poverty reduction ideas. Airlines are bad businesses for Governments period!
National Airline will be for the Rich, better bring National Bus Services!!!
Nooooooo! It will be a pathetic venture
Stupid *****. Please sit down. You mean the people dying from buses are not enough?
What nonsense just Lazy thinking…National Airline would not have any impact on Tourism growth, surely what would the airline do that the ones with deep pockets currently operating like Emirates and [Air France + KLM + Kenya Airways] are not doing? I can only think of subsidized fuel and tickets costing us more money.
You want to promote tourism in Zambia reduce the tax on Jet fuel …aircrafts detour to Harare jet to refuel before the come to KKIA.
Government should not be in the business of running businesses. Period. Nothing wrong with letting the private sector continue to grow in this sector.
Couldn’t run the mines ,can’t run Zamtel ,we’ve let foreign owned Shoprite run roughshod over Zambia cuz we can’t run our own…and now some unwise lunatics want to run an airline?
Leave it to Kenya Airways and Ethiopian – these two are serious businesses unlike our own Kantemba airline.
@Mzambia Wa Zamani Those Airlines you mentioned are also struggling …if it was not for that merger with KLM Kenya Airways would be gone.
I still don’t know how one can contemplate risking taxpayer’s funds in a cut throat sector like airline sector….why do they carry on entertaining this idea? Why?
Bring back QZ imwe ba mambala!
IT IS TIME FOR ZAMBIA TO HAVE A NATIONAL AIRLINE (OR SOMETHING SIMILAR SUCH AS PPP). WITH OUR OWN AIRLINE WE WOULD KNOW AND DECIDE WHICH ROUTES TO OPERATE TO BRING TOURISTS TO ZAMBIA. WE WOULD HAVE DIRECT FLIGHTS ON VERY LONG BUT POPULAR ROUTES SUCH AS USA, UK, EUROPE, ETC. ZAMBIA CAN NEVER DEVELOP TOURISM ON OTHER COUNTRIES AIRLINES. IN FACT MOST (IF NOT ALL) AIRLINES THAT OPERATE ZAMBIA’S ROUTES FROM OVERSEAS DO SO TO RIP PASSENGER ON FARE AS TRAVELLERS TO ZAMBIA HAVE NO CHOICE DUE TO LACK OF THE NATIONAL AIRLINE. FRANCE THROUGH François Hollande, THE FRENCH PRESIDENT DID PROMISE TO HELP ZAMBIA REINSTATE IT’S NATIONAL AIRLINE BY USING FRANCE’S AIRCRAFT MANUFACTURING COMPANY- AIRBUS.
THE PROMISE WAS MADE TO ECL WHEN HE VISITED FRENCE. APART FROM JUST BEEFING UP ZAMBIA AIRWAYS WITH AIRCRAFT, FRANCE WILL TRAIN ALL STRATEGIC PERSONNEL INVOLVED IN THE AIRLINE OPERATION SUCH AS PILOTS, AIRCRAFT ENGINEERS, CABIN CREW MEMBERS, AIRTRAFFIC CONTROLLERS, ETC. SO, FOR ME ECL SHOULD HAVE SEIZED THIS OPPORTUNITY IMMEDIATELY HE BOUNCED BACK TO POWER AS HE WAS THE ONE THROUGH WHOM ZAMBIA WAS PROMISED. WE CAN’T JUST BE DEVELOPING INFRASTRUCTURE FOR OTHER COUNTRIES TO ENJOY. EG, WITH THE BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES PRESENTED TO ZAMBIA THROUGH GRAIN PRODUCT SMUGGLING, ZAMBIA DOESN’T SEE IT BUT SOUTH AFRICANS THAT ARE SMART EXPORT FOOD STUFF TO CONGO USING THE VERY ROADS ZAMBIA IS BUILDING BUT NOT EFFECTIVELY USING.
Am getting tired of this QZ talk. Too much talk with no action. @Mzambia Wa Zamani, can you also leave me to come and run your home? @Jay Jay, what can i also come and run your home instead of you running it?
INSTEAD OF LOUDLY CONDEMNING THIS GOLDEN BUSINESS OPPRTUNITY (MEALIE MEAL SMUGGLING INTO CONGO, ZIMBZBWE, MALAWI, ETC) THAT TAKES PLACE, THE ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT SHOULD HAVE BEEN SMARTER TO QUITELY CONSTRUCT AT LEAST 5 STATE-OF-THE-ART ALL-GRAIN PROCESSING PLANTS IN STRATEGIC TO (BURUNDI, CONGO, BOTSWANA, ANGOLA, MALAWI AND ZIMBABWE) COUNTRIES WHERE SMUGGLING OF MEALIE MEAL IS RAMPANT. ALL WE DO IS CONDEMN THIS BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY AND THE COUNTRIES WHERE THE MEALIE MEAL IS SMUGGLED TO. IT SHOCKS ME THAT ALL ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENTS HAVE NEVER SEEN THIS BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY AND RESPOND TO IT RATIONALLY. IT COULD HAVE CREATED MILLION FARMERS AND MILLION EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR ZAMBIANS.
BECAUSE INSTEAD OF JUST MEALIE MEAL, OTHER GRAINS SUCH AS RICE WHEAT, SORGHUM, ETC WOULD HAVE WOULD HAVE BEEN PROCESSED AT THESE PLANTS. MEANING FARMING IN ALL THESE GRAINS CREATING THOUSANDS OF FARMS WHICH WOULD NEED FARM WORKERS. ZAMBIANS LET’S WAKE UP.