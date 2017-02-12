Zesco United hold training camp in South Africa

Zesco United today head to South Africa for a 10 day training camp.

The 2017 FAZ Super League runners-up will set up their camp in Johannesburg.

However, no friendly games have yet been confirmed.

The training camp will mark new coach Zlatko Krmpotic his first excursion with the 2016 CAF Champions League semifinalists following his appointment a week ago.

Zesco will return home on February 22.

Zambia’s 2017 Confederation Cup representatives have been handed a preliminary round bye and will enter the competition on March 8.

Zesco await the winner of the preliminary round match between KVZ of Zanzibar and visitors Dangerous Ngozi from Burundi who play in the first leg today in Zanzibar.