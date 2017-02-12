Zesco United hold training camp in South Africa

Zesco United today head to South Africa for a 10 day training camp.
The 2017 FAZ Super League runners-up will set up their camp in Johannesburg.
However, no friendly games have yet been confirmed.
The training camp will mark new coach Zlatko Krmpotic his first excursion with the 2016 CAF Champions League semifinalists following his appointment a week ago.
Zesco will return home on February 22.
Zambia’s 2017 Confederation Cup representatives have been handed a preliminary round bye and will enter the competition on March 8.
Zesco await the winner of the preliminary round match between KVZ of Zanzibar and visitors Dangerous Ngozi from Burundi who play in the first leg today in Zanzibar.
You cannot even set up camp in your own country because the conditions under pf are dire.
You people in Zambia everything you blame the government wow.That’s why I moved out in that country because people ‘re too negative in there life.You want government to build in a toilet for you lol.
Don’t be funny because the government had failed to build even simple toilets for police officers in rural police posts. And don’t claim to have moved because of Zambians negativity. You became an economic refugee due to right economic conditions caused by mediocre governance by the likes of the pf
*due to tough
Who do you think owns ZESCO?
This is very wasteful …first they get a foreign coach, now they are camping abroad…who is paying for this? ZESCO is not a private company and has never recorded a profit….Zambians are a docile people if you are unhappy with load-shedding surely how can you stand for this? We need to find out if this club is self sufficient….we never learnt anything from the mine clubs on the Copperbelt.