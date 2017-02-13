LifestylePhoto Gallery Presid4ent Lungu’s Last Week in Pictures February 13, 2017 17 1,622 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet President Edgar Lungu with Botswana President Gen Dr Ian Khama at Kasana international airport in Botswana on Monday 06-02-2017 President Edgar Lungu with Botswana President Gen Dr Ian Khama at Kasana international airport in Botswana on Monday 06-02-2017 President Edgar Lungu with Botswana President Gen Dr Ian Khama watching traditional dancers at Kasane international airport in Botswana on Monday President Edgar Chagwa Lungu thanks President of Botswana Gen Ian Khama at Kasane international airport after the Two leaders toures the Kazungula bridge project on both the Botswana and Zambian side on the Zambezi river…Pictures By Eddie Mwanaleza/State house 07-02-2017. President Edgar Lungu with President Gen Ian Khama Tour Kazungula Bridge Project President Edgar Lungu with Botswana President Gen Dr Ian Khama at Kasana international airport in Botswana on Monday President Edgar Lungu with President Gen Ian Khama on game visting in Chobe national park in Botswana on Monday President Edgar Lungu with President Gen Ian Khama Tour Kazungula Bridge Project President Edgar Lungu with President Gen Ian Khama Tour Kazungula Bridge Project President Edgar Lungu with President Gen Ian Khama Tour Kazungula Bridge Project President Edgar Lungu with President Gen Ian Khama Tour Kazungula Bridge Project President Edgar Lungu with President Gen Ian Khama Tour Kazungula Bridge Project President Edgar Lungu with President Gen Ian Khama Tour Kazungula Bridge Project President Lungu with Gen Ian Khama tours Kazungula bridge Construction Site on the Zambezi River President Lungu with Gen Ian Khama tours Kazungula bridge Construction Site on the Zambezi River President Lungu with Gen Ian Khama tours Kazungula bridge Construction Site on the Zambezi River President Lungu with Gen Ian Khama tours Kazungula bridge Construction Site on the Zambezi River President Lungu with Gen Ian Khama tours Kazungula bridge Construction Site on the Zambezi River The President EdgarLungu with President of Botswana, H.E Ian Khama The Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia Julio Murat on February 8,2017 presented a rosary to President Edgar Lungu when he paid a courtesy call on him at State House. Here, President Lungu being helped to wear a rosary by Presidential Affairs minister Freedom Sikazwe -Picture by EDDIE MWANALEZA The Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia Julio Murat on February 8,2017 presented a rosary to President Edgar Lungu when he paid a courtesy call on him at State House. Here, President Lungu being helped to wear a rosary by Presidential Affairs minister Freedom Sikazwe -Picture by EDDIE MWANALEZA The Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia Julio Murat on February 8,2017 presented a rosary to President Edgar Lungu when he paid a courtesy call on him at State House. Here, President Lungu being helped to wear a rosary by Presidential Affairs minister Freedom Sikazwe -Picture by EDDIE MWANALEZA The Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia Julio Murat on February 8,2017 presented a rosary to President Edgar Lungu when he paid a courtesy call on him at State House. Here, President Lungu being helped to wear a rosary by Presidential Affairs minister Freedom Sikazwe -Picture by EDDIE MWANALEZA President Edgar Lungu Tour Kawambwa Tea Factory in Kawambwa on Thursday 09-02-2017-Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza President Edgar Lungu Tour Kawambwa Tea Factory in Kawambwa on Thursday 09-02-2017-Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza President Lungu Planting a tree at Katungulu Primary School in Kawambwa7718 President Lungu Planting a tree at Katungulu Primary School in Kawambwa7718 President Lungu Planting a tree at Chitungulu Primary School in Kawambwa7718 President Lungu Tour Kawambwa Tea Factory President Lungu Tour Kawambwa Tea Factory President Lungu Tour Kawambwa Tea Factory William Nyirenda from Rotary Pins a Honorary Membership of Rotary on President Edgar Lungu at Mansa Teja Hotel William Nyirenda from Rotary Pins a Honorary Membership of Rotary on President Edgar Lungu at Mansa Teja Hotel President Edgar Chagwa Lungu at the Meet the Republican President FundRaising Dinner in Support of the Girl Child Education atmabumba Secondary School in Mansa – Luapula Provinceat Teja Lodge on Friday 0th February 2017- Picture by Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu at the Meet the Republican President FundRaising Dinner in Support of the Girl Child Education atmabumba Secondary School in Mansa – Luapula Provinceat Teja Lodge on Friday 0th February 2017- Picture by Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse.
What is William doing in Mansa? are there no Rotarians there?
One wonders what he is doing there, instead of giving the locals to have access to the President.
Both the catholic rosary and rotary badge Edgar received are cult symbols …
Koma ma korona yaka katolika yachipa.
Am I the only one finding the heading “President Lungu’s Last Week in Pictures” humorous? I think substituting “last” with “past” or “previous” would have been nicer! Anyway humor spices life!
Kazungula Bridge Photos are fantastic and the 2 appear pretty comfortable in each others presence. If only Lungu had picked up one or two lessons on good governance from Ian Khama. The next thing you see is him sending a personal emissary to the Butcher of Darfur (Bashir) assuring him of Zambia’s intention to withdrawal from ICC. The mans cuts a quiet and dapper figure but his actions are at the opposite end of the spectrum. He even accepts a Rosary from the Nuncio and next thing he will be breaking all 10 Commandments with impunity
Ever the polished international relations person our President is! Our borders are safe, we are mates with all our neighbours.
I forgot Dr Ian Khama is single so no one checks his trouseres is well tacked in or NOT , can see the belt leaving a hole for the shirt hahahaha picture 6 and 8
Kikiki, he is putting on a trouser with a bigger waistline, maybe he has lost weight because he is over working for his country, while his counterpart has put on weight like the famous lasagna eating lazy garffield.
Very sick selfish rat
I AM TOTALLY IMPRESSIED WITH THE KAZUNGULA BRIDGE PROJECT AND I LOOK FORWARD TO ITS COMPLETION. THIS BRIDGE WAS WELL THOUGHT OUT. IT IS FUTURISTIC IN THAT THE RAIL LINE WAS ALSO INCLUDED IN ITS DESIGN. THIS IS HOW EVEN OTHER BRIDGES SHOULD HAVE BEEN PLANNED. KALOMO-MONGU BRIDGE SHOULD HAVE BEEN DESIGNED SIMILARLY. LET’S THAT IT IS A FUTURE LESSON.
Lazy had even time for game viewing in Botswana…really laughable…meanwhile in Zambian parks its like New Years Eve at midnight poachers gun fire hunting our animals with impunity. Those who are in forefront of saying we need a National Airline to promote tourism look at our President Lazy promoting Tswana tourism there, surely how can you move forward with such?
Lazy how can you tour a Kawambwa Tea Factory with the whole of State House security and PF committee in a food factory…with no regard for health and safety!
Tree planting ceremonies irk me as its mostly non indigenous tree species being planted! Does the Forestry Department lack expertise in growing nurseries of indigenous tree species? Or is it a hangover from being educated abroad that they are only conversant in alien tree species?
Rosary means a lot to us catholics, if someone’s gives you a rosary it is a great gift. His excellence was given a rosary sign of peace and prayer. its true he values prayers very much, all the best our beloved president continue with that heart for others.
Khama still not married. Could the guy be gay? Or he’s been discouraged by the Zambian mariticides?
Typical african leaders with Scottish made umbrellas….Obama used to hold his own umbrella …..please give us real news!!!!