TPIN for all bank account holders to increase tax compliance-ZRA

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says the measure for financial institutions requiring all bank account holders to obtain a Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN) is aimed at increasing taxpayer compliance.
ZRA Commissioner General, Kingsley Chanda says paying tax is the responsibility of every citizen and ZRA needs to track all those in receipt of undeclared income such as foreign dividends and interest.
Mr. Chanda says the measure by government will facilitate provision of information from financial institutions to ZRA in times of need.
He says Government has made it clear that it will not be deducting a specified amount per month from bank account holders as a result of this measure contrary to what is circulating in certain media circles that government wants to start taxing account holders.
Government this year, made it mandatory for financial institutions registered under the Banking and Financial Services Act to require all bank account holders to obtain a Taxpayer Identification Number from ZRA.
The Authority has encouraged people without TPINs to obtain one as it is now mandatory for every person to have a TPIN.
The same TPIN can also be used for other transactions like importing a car or other goods or during transfer of land and other properties.
This is according to a statement issued by ZRA Senior Communications Officer Oliver Nzala to ZNBC News in Lusaka.
Amatobo as if he has Kwashiokor! mubapime ba Chanda!
Paying tax is the responsibility of every citizen and MISUSING taxes received is the responsibility of EVERY politician. Now you know
These chaps have no other sources of income apart from taxation. They are now trying to milk a dry udder, we kachemas don’t do that, because it can get you kicked off the milking stool by the cow.
In organised societies such info including social security numbers is compounded in a systematic way. In our sick society its easy for every jim & jack to have 3 NRCs each. No wonder Margaret uses 2 diplomatic passports to go into nightclubs. Employees (both grz & non grz) pay taxes yet ZRA has failed to make these citizens understand this. We need a centralised data collection system.
This will hurt the economy in the same way that useless statutory instrument requirement of making applications to transfer amounts over $20,000 hurt the economy is a very bad way. This is what nepotism can do to sensitive institutions of our country, mediocrity in thinking becomes the order of the day.
Tax ID is only for businesses and charities. Chanda will go down on this one, it’s illegal, this I know.
That is how World Bank and IMF track how rich or poor countries are and their financial liquidity. They monitor your economies so they don’t grow. Once they see grow the, they asked you to devalue your currency or increase your interest rates. NO WHITE MAN WANTS AFRICANS TO BE RICH LIKE THEM. Because if you become rich, they’ll no one to get loans from them.
So now banks will be deprived of deposits as people will want to transact outside banks
Even in advanced country like SA, there is no required for TAX number to open a bank account
I live in Italy, boss and every person is given a fiscal code. The same is used for fines and the like. Let’s put politics aside, this will make tax collection more efficient and also reduce the corruption that comes with cash payments if they integrate other payments in this
I lived there. There’s no such requirement
Complete rubbish. 50+ years of wasted independence.
What about those people in the diaspora but maintain accounts back home? What happens to them? Can we have answer please.
You should still get a TPIN as non-domiciled. This is just as fair as it could be. So many people break the law without knowing it. People in the diaspora with properties in Zambia are getting tax free rentals from tenants and they are the most vocal about government failures to provide services. My only concern here is that other people with tuntemba and ba mwenye who are making a lot of money are still not captured for tax. But this is a good start. The only alternative is to change the currency every 5 years, to force everyone to take their money to the bank and then demand a TPIN before it can be changed.
This is a sign of desperation by an illegitimate government. Your time is near.
Iam closing my back account..! After all banks keep on deducting bank charges from my hard earned cash……but no interest on my money..! This move will discourage many from banking. Go round sensitising people before forcing us into something that we don’t understand. Not everyone is conversant with your zra terminology..!
***** pa Boma
This man has a nose and a half. I think he deserves to pay tax twice for that nose. Meanwhile pf promised more money in our pockets so why now are they desperate to bleed hard working people dry. Tell lungu to cut down on his trips and stop misuse of our tax money
i pay as i earn and again i’am taxed as well as bank charges.mwalobelyauma.accounts will be closed and so will banks wind up their businesses.pepani a mutati.
In Zambia I have never seen the government do anything good for its citizens, nothing at all. All my life, its always been rip-offs , corruption, mismanagement, lack of planning name it, over spending, excessive interests on loans … I feel very ashamed everyday. Why do we even a president and the government at all? I don’t see any value.
In Zambia I have never seen the government do anything good for its citizens, nothing at all. All my life, its always been rip-offs , corruption, mismanagement, lack of planning name it, over spending, excessive interests on loans … I feel very ashamed everyday. Why do we even have a president and the government at all? I don’t see any value.
Yaabah…! Now I will be demanding cash for all tuma PJs and tenants, please stop making those deposits into my account!
What next? Tax clearance certificate to be produced before being allowed to leave the country? Foreign goods and foreign currency only to be legally available to government ministers and their families and friends? Katondo Street starts trading on the stock exchange? Ukutumpa
Goodbye my bank account. Mattress here I come
This Chanda guy is a complete insane caractor. Go back to your roots Mr. Trying to show he is working . My foot ..
Fellow citizens, are we going to just sit and joke about this dangerous move? This is exactly how things started in Zimbabwe. When banks fail for want of liquidity in form of savings, that sends all the wrong signals into the economy and it is the economy that suffers. The affluent will simply move their money to a foreign account where such nonsense of pick pocketing by the government does not exist. Imagine you pay tax as you earn your income and then they follow your little savings and tax again? This is not the way to tax citizens! This is broad daylight robbery! As for me, any bank that will ask me for such nonsensical requirements should consider themselves fired!
@uncle charles we remit property withholding tax this is deducted by my tenants and paid directly to ZRA we have a clause in the lease agreement to cover the action so please don’t bother us who have chosen to work and leave abroad and dutifully pay duty