The newly tarred Luangwa -Feira road has been damaged by heavy rains

The newly tarred Luangwa D145 main road connecting the District to the Great Road has developed serious cracks posing a threat that the District might be cut off from the rest of the country and also posing a danger to motorists.
Luangwa District council Chairman, Austin Bota and some members of the District Joint Security Committee who visited the damaged portion which is about 5KM from the Great East Road on the D145 Luangwa main road in Mankhokwe ward this afternoon where surprised at the damage done on the road which has left only one lane passable.
Mr Bota could not believe the damage done on the road fearing that the District might be cut off from the Great East road.
He appealed to the Roads Development Agency (RDA) to quickly come and access the damage and the cause, as what has caused the cracking and making the road to bulge cannot be explained.
The Council Chairman further expressed concern that the damage which seem to be expanding to the other lane that the District might be cut off from the rest of the country and this might affect the provision of service delivery to the area.
One motorist with a Dangote truck carrying cement to the Boma 79Km from the Great road had to turn back for fear of adding more damage to the road.
The cracks which started very small in the early hours of today had developed to big cracks by noon and there is fear that they will extend to the remaining lane.
Locals living near the affected area told the Council Chairman that the cracks which were noticed after heavy rains which hit the area are expanding almost every hour and also expressed concern at the falling rocks from a hill near the road which have rolled on the road.
Meanwhile Luangwa Police Officer In – Charge, Assistant Superintendent, Muleta Mataa has called on police officers at Luangwa Bridge and Chitope to monitor the spot and guide motorists to avoid accidents.
And RDA director -communications and corporate affairs Loyce Saili has confirmed to ZNBC news that the agency has dispatched a team of engineers to access the damage .
Mrs. Saili says the damaged has been occasioned at approximately 4 kilometers from the junction of Great East road.
The agency has advised road users travelling to and from Feira not to use the road as their safety cannot be guaranteed because the structural integrity of the road has been compromised.
Mrs. Saili says the agency has instructed the contractor China Geo to mobilise to site to help in remedy the situation.
The agency will be able to give a comprehensive statement on the extent of the damage to the road today and the possible intervention required to fix the damaged section.
This is the result of the unprecedented high levels of embezzlement of Euro bond money. The spineless government can’t even take the contractor to task because they were also corrupted and chewed the money together with RDA. This is bad for the ruling party. You are forewarned the rains will continue exposing your corrupt acts and His Excellency ECL will fire the whole lot of corrupt ministers. This is shameful for our party. People are losing confidence in our ability to fight corruption. At this rate we shouldn’t be surprised if we lose 2021 elections.
Just look at how thin that road is. It’s unbelievable. Pathetic. Can the entire government fail to find the briefcase contractor who stole this money?
RDA is to blame this is the same corruption same story with the Batoka Road which got ripped up by rains. The same heavy rains have filled up Lake Kariba and more corruption is about to be exposed.
Kikikikiki these PF roads are like premature ejaculations. When just start to feel good, damages occurs.
Zambian are now paying the REAL price of having the RDA run from Satas bedroom!
They will still be paying back the kaloba long after the roads have collapsed completely.
Army worms are eating pf roads.
Bangwe naville reporting deadNBC news luangwa-feira.
Don’t worry about it! Visionless Lungu & PF bandits will on Friday call for a holiday to have national prayers at Gabon disaster stadium. After that, the 2 milimetre thickness road will be mended miraculously.
Euro kaloba has gone into the drainages, thanks to visionless Edgar & PF bandits.
no one will be fired all top people in PF including the president have a hand in this too.
The council chairman said “what’s causing the damage cannot be explained”. I think its WITCHRAFT. Period!
@Kudos – do you now believe that your favourite party stole $9.2 billion over 6 years and they have nothing to show for it? That the so-called “massive infrastructure developments” were just a fraud? ZR and Tazara are a total disaster. Powercuts continue. The Kitwe-Chingola dual carriageway is incomplete. Solwezi-Chingola Road has to be taken over by FQM. Maamba Power Station has not been connected to the national grid. Kafue Lower was cancelled and then relaunched 5 years later. KKIA expansion started in 2011 had not been completed. All the compound roads will be washed away within 2 rain seasons. So where did the Eurobonds go? How can Lungu and PF not be held accountable for this mess?
We possibly could export this local invention and make some money:
Save tar, gravel and all the other stuff. Just PAINT THE SURFACE!
Cage the bustards involved in this scandalous road project. Just look at the thickness/layer of the tar, Could such a road had lasted?
This looks like an act of God. Road is bursting and not collapsing. Wsit for investigations to finish before blaming the contractor. Contractors just follow designs and are closely supervised by consultants and clients. If the design is poor there is nothing a contractor can do to improve it. Problem is everything is political to some people. Engineering is a difficult subject compared to politicks. Let technical people investigate and tell us shat went wrong.
These are real photos not photo-shopped pictures!
Are critics from PF still going to accuse Lusaka Times of twisting facts even in the face of pictorial evidence.
Even with such overwhelming evidence some chaps will still support PF on “Ama Roads!
Some people are real plonkers!
Cause of damage is mostly due to poor workmanship & less attributable to heavy rains!
Did the heavy rains only fall at that spot or the whole Luangwa? If the whole Luangwa then why damage at just that spot? Rains can only damage roads that have no drainage system making the road waterlogged!
That spot is not submerged so how did rains damage it other than improper compaction of the underlying gravel that is bulging?
Let PF Stewards swallow their pride and admit their massive embezzlement of road funds & total failure in road construction.
PF governance is a disaster!
PF should never have been in government had it not been miscarriage of democracy that delivered it into power.
Bad workmanship by Chinese contractors.
Cheap Chinese contractor.
Kudos sonta epowanyela.
It really pains me to see such appaulling workmanship..is this the sontapo you fooools were singing about, stealing from your own children without shame. That road looks like a cheap carpet as it has no sub bases…i know the Chines they give you what you want…if you want knock offs they give up at cheap price..if you orginal they will give you at competitive prices. These are the resold contracts…please some tell us the final cost of that road?
Classic ‘ sonta’.
I see drainages on the side of this pf road, come on guys the rains we currently experiencing can’t cause such excessive damage like we just had a 8.9 on a Richter scale earth quake.
Don’t expect anything good from a pf infested RDA, since pf came to power it has been under cadres Willie nsanda was chairman now, we have another pf cadre as chairman Samuel mukupa, these roads courtesy of state house thats the RDA headquarters at the moment.
Who is eating roads now!!!
Don’t blame the contractor. It’s the government who choses the road from about five options that the contractor gives. The Zambian government always the worst road because of bukandile yet they put it at the quote of the best road. It’s no wonder Zambia cannot get contractors from RSA who don’t want to compromise their brands. It’s always Chinese upon Chinese! I pray that they won’t do the same to Kariba Dam wall
UPND cadres are very happy that the people of Luangwa and feira will go back to the difficulties they used to experience when travelling to Lusaka or Luangwa. Please people of Luangwa and Feira don’t vote for these people who want to ride on your unhappiness to go to statehouse
Shu shu shu, it’s not about the UPND it’s about doing things right am PF and am not happy. Such things are happening to expose the bad eggs in PF government. must we blame UPND who are not in control of awarding contracts. Let’s not support stealing and this is not a PF road but a national property. And we are answerable to this rubbish works. It’s shameful and disappointing. We can’t be making headlines in bad things. Who doesn’t know about heavy rains. That won’t be a reason .please bring them to courts unlike waiting for another party to come into power to come bring them to book . It’s a no no no to such no sense.
Be responsible and accountable. You stole from Zambians and now you blame people who are exposing your thieving culture. Don’t you have any shame!
If it was a local contractor all ministers will stand up and talk rubbish about why they don’t give local contractors jobs. Can one minister come up and tell us who the contractor is. Who gave him the contract? How long was the life period for the road. How many years have passed since it was made. How they were paid. Who was inspecting the roads and organisations if not RDA. Which government officials were part of the giving the contract to the same company. Which official was visiting the site and in what capacity? Busy stealing money and in return they are busy making us pay taxes that are above our reach.
Its time that “guarantee clauses” are invoked.RDA used to have a credible corporate affairs director he would querry such things instead he was fired but look at the results money literary stolen
This has nothing to do with corporate affairs director. This is Engineering bwana. Preliminary investigations have shown that there were earth movements in that particular area. The contractor will work on the damaged portion. Please don’t politicize everything and if you leave an institution please move on and have a life!
PF incompetency and corruption at its best. Was’t this road done just a few months ago? If you look at the level of damage, it is unprecedented that colossal amounts of US dollars were paid for such a substandard workmanship. Scrutinize who gave the contract for this road and you won’t be surprised that state house is involved. How do you take the whole road construction project and supervise it from state house? Totally unheard off and we are seating idle lest people die on this precarious shame of a road. Its high time reorganization took place at RDC and some people fired for gross incompetence and utter negligence.
Imagine if these were the types of roads which were constructed in UNIP era is the country going to survive.Cheap things are always expensive and Zambians are quite over such wastage of taxes payers money in the name of elections.
Anyway nangu ******** ni chesu.
The price of tribalism has started bearing fruits Sonta empowabavomba.
RDA is now based at state house so can state house respond as the level of destruction on all the roads done are pathetic.
All of you commenters shame on you………so you can n`t see or think what could have caused that kind of damage.All you know is to quickly accuse the Government and the contractor of having chewed the money.Look at the geographical location of the area in question and try to think what might have caused that kind of damage before you open your mouths.Read geography on rock movements and rain perhaps you will understand!!
You must be pathetic. Are you not aware that this road a barely a few months and has suffered that kind of damage? Have you ever heard of road engineering? When roads are being made, engineers assess the terrain, study the soils, and climatic conditions before deciding on the type of road to construct. But these roads were built out of corruption; no consideration was given to the terrain, climate and other aspects. In your right mind, is it feasible for a road to be damaged a few months after construction? And just check the layer of the gravel; it is so thin. This road was compromised and corruption was at play. The PF government must be very embarrassed because they boasted of the unprecedented developments but look at the outcome. Are these the roads one can boast about? The truth is…
Heptor. This is not the first road ever built in this area. Our concern is, less than a year after construction it is damaged to this extent. Road constuctors do soil sampling to know the specs. Our concern is IF the RDA( to be read ad State house) ignored the advice thru commission or and ommission, then they are at fault. Now who is going to whip the RDA? This then leaves the owners of the money who are you, me and the millions of zambians.including tha barefooted man in the remote village. To sum up, shame on us sir.
@Heptor PFhief – there’s nothing impossible with proper supervision and planning. However, the PF thieves are incapable of these two things. Is this what we can expect from PF roads, including the road to Chirundu which is one of our national getways to the south? Don’t blame the terrain; blame the PF “engineers”.
It has not been damaged by rains. It has been damaged by cowboy builders.
With probably no reputation anywhere
Thanks
BB2014,16
Lets call a spade a spade on this one . This is just substandard work done by jumped up PF di*k heads sh*t who have pocketed bus loads of hard earned tax payers cash . Politics without responsibility is the result and can lead to this crap.That is why the Uganda guy entered the IT protected zone so that they could carry on stealing.
Earth movements are common everywhere , it’s neither the Contractor nor the Government / RDA. If you doubt, travel on Adisababa drive or go to UNZA and see how roots have damaged the road , those are part of earth movements. Also, on Chirundu – Siavonga road , there are lots of landslides and rock falls.
This is typical of Africans. Don’t take ownership of problems but take credits for any success. The road between the High Court and Addis roundabout can easily be sorted out by uprooting all those trees and redoing the road. However, residents may prefer the trees to a prefect road over such a short span of road. This Luangwa-Feira disaster is a clear failure in design and construction. No excuses. Any foool should have seen that coming.
Rains do not do that do roads, this was lousy cheap workmanship. I want my Euro Bonds back, pronto.
@ Hamulenga Siakapwepwe, “I want my Euro Bonds back, pronto.”
Sorry for that. Your Euro Bonds are safely in overseas bank accounts of PF politicians, of which LUNGU HIMSELF has openly admitted he has 23 MILLION and is not even ashamed to say so publically!
What is remaining for YOU is a lifetime of DEBT that you (and even your children!) will have to pay back WITH INTEREST that will surely be more than DOUBLE the amount that was originally borrowed.
Now just shut up and go and wallow in poverty for the rest of your miserable life. While those PF thieves enjoy five star luxury lifestyles and laugh at you!
Bloggers, Bloggers- Lets analyse the situation. Look at what could caused the rocks falling from the Hill. As for me, it appears there was some shake up to the earth`s bed and that area could have been the weakest point. So, its Natural Catastrophe at a very low grade. I know most of us don`t like PF and Lungu as it`s leader but sometimes its better to be Objective.
This is not a natural catastrophe. This is poor engineering. What has happened to the road is the earth heaving upwards. The substrata under the road was not compacted and reinforced. I can guess that they used loose soil as a foundation and this is now accumulating water and expanding upwards. It is not about rocks falling on the road.
The loan that paid for this road as with all PF projects is still accumulating interest and your children are debt ridden before they are born, that will make them colonized under the new regime of capitalist China as slaves, back to where Zambia was 50 years ago, thanks PF, you have rolled back 50 years in 5 years.
It’s sonta sonta sontapo. At $1 million per Km sonta sonta sontapo iwe.
You will find most of the contractors are non existent entities where the company was a temporal arrangement.
Lungu, call for prayers and play some music , sonta dununa reverse……..
The contractor is CHINA GEO. the road had two pavement layers , sub base and base course all 150mm thick , then a double seal was used. The contract price was US$210MILLION , Total distance 80km sinle carriageway two lanes. The supervising Engineer on behalf of RDA was BICON Zambia ltd the boss is Mr mushinge and Anthony SIMUKANZE, From the pictures, the cause of damage is in adequate compaction leading to spot protrusion due to chemical reaction with the soil after moisture percolated. Remedy reap and fix, cost goes to RDA , the contractors defects liability period is OVER , any more data you want?????
$2.6m per km and the foundation of the road was not compacted properly! This is straightforward theft.
You see why some of us, we don’t want to leave the ICC things like this.
I’m sure some people saw this, and we’re afraid to say anything because they knew the reactions of our leaders.
We might not have a grade twelve certificate and protected by the constitution, but we are aware more than you think.
But having the best education the country can offer, protected by the courts, the Constitution and having the bodyguard that when you are visiting your fellow citizen you instill fear in them, and then you pump the fist to show your strength and then this happening under your nose. (Road construction)
Thin like a BISCUIT. Kikikiki!!! And we’ll paying for this road for the next 40 LONG YEARS. Today Govt has introduced K30/month tax on all bank accounts in order to pay for shoddy BISCUIT roads which they alone benefited from. PF00Lish Regime are a disappointment.
They concentrated on Chinese funded road contracts becoz it’s easy for them to STEAL through bribes.
Sacks of cash worth millions of dollars, pounds, Kwacha were found in ceiling, mattresses, pillows, trunks of RDA Chairman Willie Nsanda’s house after he died.
All that cash and he still kicked the bucket line a dog! Vanity of vanities.
FIRSTLY, IT MUST BE CLARIFIED THAT P.F CADRE KUDOS IS A BRAINLESS NEWT!!
It must also be clarified that Black Africans, especially Zambians are allergic to good living / standards, SO ENJOY DUNUNA REVERSE!!
@Kudos is a twit who is slowly rising from his slumber. He is waking up to the reality that his party is full of thieves.
@Keleni tasa atushe
They are also like a husband who watches his wife and daughter being rap!ed while he relaxes on a sofa sipping a beer and enjoying the show.
Scandalous.
Blaming the Chinese contractors when we have(had) local civil engineers supervising the works will not help at all
Ministry of works and supply, NRFA, Minstry of Transport, RTSA etc should be rounded up and explain how they let this happen…
FOR ONCE I AGREE WITH KUDOS. LET THE CONTRACT GO BACK ON SITE AT HIS COST. ALL THOSE WHO HAD A CUT, UNFORTUNATELY YALUKA BANE, PAY THE GUY BACK AND LET HIM MOVE ON SITE. BY THE WAY, HAS GOVT RECOVERED MONEY FROM THE CONTRACTOR WHO FAILED TO DO THE LANDLESS CORNER ROAD?
This is what they mean when they say “cheap is expensive”.
Moronic govt in action!
WHAT GOOD CAN COME FORM PF OR EDI GALU NGU BWE BATHU? HE TOLD YOU THAT HE HAS NO VISION. THERE ARE NO TREES NEARBY FOR SOMEONE TO THINK THAT THE ROOTS COULD HAVE CONTRIBUTED. THE THICKNESS OF THE TAR WAS SO THIN THAT EVEN THE WEIGHT OF AN AVERAGE HUMAN BEING CAN BREAK THA TAR. SHAME TO PF. DAYLIGHT ROBERLY. RDA WILL SOON GET ALLOWANCES TO INSPECT THE ROAD. THE WILL GO WITH CHITOTELA. OH NO. NOW I KNOW: HH WENT TO DIG OUT THIS ROAD BECAUSE HE WANTS EDI GALU NGU TO FAIL.
People read this: These are NOT USUAL cracks due to heavy rainfall, but due to a serious geological event working its way from the Red Sea near Ethiopia down along the Great Rift Valley onto the Muchinga Escapment onto South Africa. A similar crack has appeared in South Africa running North to South. This fault is as predicted many years back that Africa would be divided into two parts, and there would be a sea between the two parts. Eastern Province and part of Muchinga/ Northern Provinces would be torn away from the rest of Zambia!
The saddest part about Zambia is that we have NOT invested heavily into science and technology. I am not talking about computers and cell-phones, but heavy sciences, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and other similar areas such as Geology, and all…
Continued from above ……. I am not talking about computers and cell-phones, but heavy sciences, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and other similar areas such as Geology, and all Engineering fields. We have had too many year under useless leaderships whose agenda has been to only take care of their tummies and nothing for to make Zambia better in the sciences and technology! Note: comment lifted from Zambian Eye.