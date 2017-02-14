President Lungu to visit Sudan

Sudanese Foreign Minister Professor Ibrahim Ghandour has disclosed that President Edgar Lungu is expected to visit Sudan.

In a press statement issued after talks with his Zambian counterpart Harry Kalaba on Saturday, Prof. Ghandour said that the Sudanese and Zambian sides have signed in Khartoum a framework agreement that will pave the way for the signing a number of agreements during the coming visit of Zambia President to Khartoum.

He indicated that the coming visit of President Lungu will mark the start for stronger relations between the two countries, affirming that Sudan and Zambia are enjoying firm old economic relations between them.

Prof. Ghandour said that Sudan and Zambia have agreed to press ahead in establishing a joint ministerial committee for cementing the bilateral relations, adding that they also agreed to work together for bolstering the African- African relations.

He indicated that the talks between the two sides have tackled all the issues of peace in the region, adding that the two parties have shred identical views on the issues in this regard.

Prof. Ghandour stated that Sudan and Zambia have agreed to continue joint efforts in the field of African peace and security, especially that Zambia is a member of the African Peace and Security Council.

Meanwhile, Mr Kalaba said that his visit to Khartoum aims at strengthening the bilateral relations in all domains.

He appreciated the leading and important role of Sudan in the African continent.