President Lungu to visit Sudan

Sudanese Foreign Minister Professor Ibrahim Ghandour has disclosed that President Edgar Lungu is expected to visit Sudan.
In a press statement issued after talks with his Zambian counterpart Harry Kalaba on Saturday, Prof. Ghandour said that the Sudanese and Zambian sides have signed in Khartoum a framework agreement that will pave the way for the signing a number of agreements during the coming visit of Zambia President to Khartoum.
He indicated that the coming visit of President Lungu will mark the start for stronger relations between the two countries, affirming that Sudan and Zambia are enjoying firm old economic relations between them.
Prof. Ghandour said that Sudan and Zambia have agreed to press ahead in establishing a joint ministerial committee for cementing the bilateral relations, adding that they also agreed to work together for bolstering the African- African relations.
He indicated that the talks between the two sides have tackled all the issues of peace in the region, adding that the two parties have shred identical views on the issues in this regard.
Prof. Ghandour stated that Sudan and Zambia have agreed to continue joint efforts in the field of African peace and security, especially that Zambia is a member of the African Peace and Security Council.
Meanwhile, Mr Kalaba said that his visit to Khartoum aims at strengthening the bilateral relations in all domains.
He appreciated the leading and important role of Sudan in the African continent.
WHAT ECONOMIC RELATIONS DO WE HAVE SUDAN? Please those with knowledge could educate us who wish to know!
Sudan wants to start exporting terrorists to Zambia and with the help of this ***** Lungu. North Sudan has been killing south Sudanese for years and as such arab(North) Sudan should be viewed as a terrorist regime. Lungu should cancel this visit immidiately.
Vasco Da Lungu
SUDAN is a terrorist racist country taking advantage of a not informed leadership. What are you going to benefit from Sudan?
The strongest ties we have is that both countries have dictators at the helm
Don’t judge a country, if you don’t know the facts about it. @lombe.
Say defend a country if you are clueless!
Don’t defend a country if you are clueless!(meant to say that)
Kamweendo For what in Sudan please now??????
Kwendo munjila….RB azamuletelela muntu uyu. Following the footsteps of his mentor
Omar Albashir and Sudan makes sad reading everyday. This despot and dictator will tarnish the image of our country to say the least. This Chagwa has dictatorial tendencies developing in him. Why always associating with dictators? Mugabe, Kabila, Museveni, Bongo and now Bashir. What is wrong with our leader? Nothing good will come out of his visit to Sudan. Always on the move Kamwendo munjila. There is a saying that; ”show me five people who you spend most time with and I will tell you who you are”. Need I say more?
now this is tooooooo much! kulibe kunkalalako na nsoni????
The president group already made up their mind going to Sudan, the only thing we ask the president is, please give us a press conference when you get there.
You will feel the presence of their religion when you get there, and I hope you will demonstrate the same.
Please present Zambia as a Christian nation. Everything Jesus Christ did it was in the open and without fear of man.
I am sure SUDAN is where the GREAT LEADER will announce Zambia’s withdrawal from the ICC. Watch this space
Birds of the same feathers flock together. Lungu is associating with an ICC fugitive signifying that he has made up his mind to pull Zambia out of ICC. Having stolen the 2016 Elections and illegally and constitutionally usurped power, Lungu has decided to join the Rogue states like Sudan,Zimbabwe, Uganda etc. Lungu has made up his mind that it is better to not to Hear the dreadful Petition than to hear it. Lungu would rather be illegitimate as long as he is at the Helm. Hearing the Petition to Lungu is as good as committing suicide so he would rather remain an illegitimate President. Lungu will not listen to AU and SADC if they insist that the Petition should be heard. With Dictators like Mugabe,Dos Santos, Kabila etc in SADC, Lungu knows that he can count on these Dictators and he will…
15 scholarships for Zambians to study in Sudan! How desperate is our education system?
Sudan under Omar Bashir banned English in all schools and colleges and introduced Arabic.
These young Zambians will come back as Muslims probably radicalised, never to go to USA and will be Al kaidah or ISIL operatives backed by Somali muslin fundamentalist.
Terrorism will have began in Zambia.
