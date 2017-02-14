Zambia 2017 Copper output may climb to record as price rebounds

Copper output in Zambia, the continent’s biggest producer after Democratic Republic of Congo, may climb to a record this year as prices rebound, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said.

Mr Mutati said production is set to exceed 800,000 metric tons which would beat the record 790,007 tons reached in 2013.

Output of the metal rose to 8 percent to 770,586 tons last year, boosted by higher output from a First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

While copper surged 18 percent last year after three straight annual declines and has exceeded $6,000 a ton 3 times since November. 11, it’s still 42 percent off a February 2011 record.

We have told mining companies: We are not touching you

“It’s looking cheerful, the price is close to $6,000 — at that level, most of the mines in Zambia are making money, they are beyond breakeven,” Mr Mutati said.

“We are maintaining stability in the mining-sector tax regime, it’s in the law,” he said. “We have told mining companies: ‘We are not touching you,’ and the mines are clear in their minds about this.”

In December, Zambia abandoned plans to charge a 7.5 percent levy on imported copper concentrates from January 1.