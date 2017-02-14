Zambia 2017 Copper output may climb to record as price rebounds

Copper output in Zambia, the continent’s biggest producer after Democratic Republic of Congo, may climb to a record this year as prices rebound, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said.
Mr Mutati said production is set to exceed 800,000 metric tons which would beat the record 790,007 tons reached in 2013.
Output of the metal rose to 8 percent to 770,586 tons last year, boosted by higher output from a First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
While copper surged 18 percent last year after three straight annual declines and has exceeded $6,000 a ton 3 times since November. 11, it’s still 42 percent off a February 2011 record.
We have told mining companies: We are not touching you
“It’s looking cheerful, the price is close to $6,000 — at that level, most of the mines in Zambia are making money, they are beyond breakeven,” Mr Mutati said.
“We are maintaining stability in the mining-sector tax regime, it’s in the law,” he said. “We have told mining companies: ‘We are not touching you,’ and the mines are clear in their minds about this.”
In December, Zambia abandoned plans to charge a 7.5 percent levy on imported copper concentrates from January 1.
I thought Copper is now NOT the major contributor of the economic output in Zambia.
There is a not as much of a demand of Copper as there was say 3 decades ago. There is a good amount of substitutes and like Chile ( which produced way more than Zambia, its economy has waned).
The prices of Copper has dropped ( a case of demand and supply), I am not trying to educate the masses here, what I am saying is, WHY not concentrate on Agriculture, where the raw natural resources have always been there?
Declining copper prices and a severe electricity shortage are the biggest reasons for Zambia’s tumble. Its currency, the kwacha;s currency has coincided with the the time Copper prices curved downwards- I remember Reading an article.
I remember Glencore is among the companies that have…
No miracles here, concentrate on Victoria falls and Agriculture and the bottom line is, the Mines will never be resurrected because of the outward LOW demand worldwide.
You do nothing on external factors
I speak as someone with several academic qualifications
White men in London are fixing our copper prices, they have never even seen copper in their lifetime. This is economic slavery of the worst kind
Well you can form you own market …but what do you talk about at the AU useless issues like ICC; no one has the courage to even table such apart from a 90 year old man Bob. You were offered help 9 years ago by the Norwegians but you refused …they only country that will benefit is Switzerland and its country men do not even know where Zambia is.
Who cares about this even if the price climbs to Mount Kilimanjaro…we will still get crumbs in comparison and the crumbs we get will be used on over priced roads with a life span of a snail in salt.
I agree with Mushota, the reason for the $6000 price is due the strike at Escondida mine in chile, the largest producer of the commodity, stick to agriculture not claiming the glory were u have done no work at all.
One wonders WHAT WE CAN DO TO WEAN THE MINDS OF ZAMBIA POLITICIANS FROM THIS COPPER and START THINKING ABOUT A SUSTAINABLE WAY TO RUN OUR ECONOMY! ALWAYS singing and waiting for miracles on copper! WHERE IS THE LONG TERM STRATEGY TO END OUR DEPENDENCE ON IT? WHERE IS A WELL ARTICULATED and COMMUNICATED PLAN TO DEVELOP OR AGRIC,TOURISM,MANUFACTURING and OTHER SECTORS TO BECOME MAJOR FOREX EARNERS TO REPLACE COPPER?? OOOH MY GOD!
The owners of these mines are just mentioning copper. What about Cobalt, Gold Silver, Uranium and many other very valuable minerals? In 1977, 78,79 there was NDOLA COPPER REFINERY, C/W PM plant and Slimes plant, which some politicians decided to do away with where some of the mentioned minerals were extracted from the copper and shipped to Ndola Airport under security in “sealed” vehicles. Why are we just mentioning Copper?
@8 Pink Toe, VERY GOOD OBSERVATION! But THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN CORRUPTION TAKES OVER IN EVERYTHING OUR “LEADERS” DO. For them FOCUS IS ON COPPER for them to INTIMIDATE MINES AND COLLECT BRIBES, NO THINKS ABOUT SETTING UP EVEN THE PRECIOUS METALS PLANT as we add under KK. They say LUMWANA is a COPPER/GOLD and URANANIUM MINE- how many times do we hear them report on gold and uranium recoveries from their mining processes.
Why is the finance minister celebrating instead of the owners of capital in the mines? This is purely hypocritical, he is trying hard to show us that his policy on mining is working just after a month of the budget coming into effect. Hold your fire, we know the real reason the copper price has gone up, Trump. A lot of investors are scared of what he might do and of course events in Chile are also contributing factors. But even if the price reaches 10000 US dollars, so what? The benefactors are somewhere in Europe and India while you wallow in poverty with you fake policies.