Government warns randy teachers

Kawambwa District Education Board Secretary, Severian Masesa has strongly warned that he will not condone teachers who resort to having sexual relationship with pupils.

Speaking when he addressed two separate meetings with members of staff and pupils at St. Mary’s Secondary school, yesterday, Mr. Masesa said teachers who would be found wanting will face instant dismissal.He also advised school girls against being lured into relationships by their teachers to get favours such as of being helped to pass the examinations.

The DEBS has encouraged girls to aim high and not end up getting pregnant by being enticed to be helped by some irresponsible teachers.

Mr. Masesa said this at the luncheon hosted by the school in his honour as the new DEBS to familiarize him with the school operations over the weekend.

And Mr. Masesa has urged school head teachers in the district to explore opportunities like venturing into agriculture through production units to improve diet for pupils and raise funds for school projects.The DEBS said he is impressed with St. Mary’s secondary run by the Catholics for acquiring a farm for growing its own food to feed the pupils and sell the surplus for school operations.

Speaking earlier school head teacher, Rose Chilamo said despite achieving academic performance through teachers and pupils commitment and hard work, the school was facing a number of challenges.

Sister Chilamo appealed to DEBS office to address the under staffing levels, inadequate teaching and learning materials and the dilapidated infrastructure at the school that need immediate attention.