Unilever celebrates valentines day by giving lucky customers red carpet treatment at movie premiere

Unilever Zambia customers were treated to a red carpet experience and complimentary tickets for the movie premiere of romantic science fiction film “The space between us” at Freshview cinemas, Levy Junction. This was upon the purchase of four LUX bars at any Pick n Pay store in Lusaka .Some happy customers spoken to said this was a good move by Unilever , allowing them to celebrate valentines day with their loved ones in style
The event took place on Valentines day ,14 February . The lucky couples attended the event in elegant red and black attires as was the theme. They had an opportunity to feel like celebrities, having their pictures taken by professional photographers, being interviewed by ZNBC’s Nabwalya Vlahakis ,and being treated to free refreshments while they enjoyed the movie premier of “The space between us ”
Photos from the event were streamed live on the official Unilever Zambia Facebook Page .
Here are some pictures for the event:
BY KAPA187
Weldone ROP 1975 Zambia Limited!!
Yes i remember the ROP 1975 Zambia Limited,in Ndola.Great company it was!
Unilever stop brainwashing our youth with silly Western practices that serve no purpose but increase inferiority complexes in Africans. Of what use is Valentines to a Zedian?
Yes, those good days! Ati nalikwata ba uncle ababomba ku ROP ku Ndola
You mean even two women can make a couple. Nomba uwakulasa umunankwe insoka ninshi ninani because bonse babili ninshi bakwete ifimabwendo.
I be been banned by Lt