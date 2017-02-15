Unilever celebrates valentines day by giving lucky customers red carpet treatment at movie premiere

Unilever Zambia customers were treated to a red carpet experience and complimentary tickets for the movie premiere of romantic science fiction film “The space between us” at Freshview cinemas, Levy Junction. This was upon the purchase of four LUX bars at any Pick n Pay store in Lusaka .Some happy customers spoken to said this was a good move by Unilever , allowing them to celebrate valentines day with their loved ones in style

The event took place on Valentines day ,14 February . The lucky couples attended the event in elegant red and black attires as was the theme. They had an opportunity to feel like celebrities, having their pictures taken by professional photographers, being interviewed by ZNBC’s Nabwalya Vlahakis ,and being treated to free refreshments while they enjoyed the movie premier of “The space between us ”

Photos from the event were streamed live on the official Unilever Zambia Facebook Page .

Here are some pictures for the event:

BY KAPA187