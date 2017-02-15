UPND demands for serious audits at RDA and NRFA

The opposition UPND has demanded for serious audits at RDA and NRFA in view of the concerns being raised by media houses on the quality of roads being washed away anyhow by even minimal rains and some getting mangled due to poor workmanship.

UPND Vice President administration Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba not that It has become a habit for the Patriotic Front(PF) to accuse nature when whenever they fail to provide leadership.

Mr Mwamba said his party has noticed with serious concern that borrowed money directed to roads has gone to waste due to poor works and corruption.

He charged that the poor road network shows a serious anomaly in the awarding of contracts to credible and reputable contractors.

The outspoken opposition leader further noted that President Lungu himself pointed out that there was massive corruption in the road construction sector.

“As if that is not enough, NRFA raised over K800m through toll gates from 2012 to 2015 but have not told the nation how they have used that money.

“We are of the view that if such a trend continues, money meant for the maintenance of roads will continue to be misapplied.

“Edgar Lungu recently confessed and promised to deal with corrupt ministers and officials in his government,” he said.

He also accused President Lungu of not being serious in the fight against corruption.

“To date, only former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili has been fired and referred to the Anti Corruption Commission.

“Some of the roads constructed during UNIP and MMD era leadership are still intact due to good workmanship .

“But PF roads built recently out of corruption, with no consideration of the terrain, climate and other aspects are already damaged with some being mended. All this is happening at Road Development Agency (RDA) is currently directly answerable to State house and Lungu himself must be answerable to this national scandal which he boasted as unprecedented developments,” he said.

He said his party warned about the dangers of having massive projects under State House as the cannot be properly supervised and audited.

“The Eurobond and other loans that paid for these roads as with all PF projects is still accumulating interest and our children are debt burdened even before they are born and that will make them colonized for life.

“As UPND, we warned about the dangers of having such massive projects under State House as they cannot be properly supervised and audited.

“As citizens, we must now open our eyes and never be cheated with empty slogans such as ‘ ‘sontapo’which are just a mockery meant to deceive and defraud the public,” he said.

Mr Mwamba’s comments comes in the wake roads being washed out due to heavy rains in some parts of the country with the latest being the Luangwa-Feira road which was extensively damaged on Monday.