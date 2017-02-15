UPND demands for serious audits at RDA and NRFA

The opposition UPND has demanded for serious audits at RDA and NRFA in view of the concerns being raised by media houses on the quality of roads being washed away anyhow by even minimal rains and some getting mangled due to poor workmanship.
UPND Vice President administration Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba not that It has become a habit for the Patriotic Front(PF) to accuse nature when whenever they fail to provide leadership.
Mr Mwamba said his party has noticed with serious concern that borrowed money directed to roads has gone to waste due to poor works and corruption.
He charged that the poor road network shows a serious anomaly in the awarding of contracts to credible and reputable contractors.
The outspoken opposition leader further noted that President Lungu himself pointed out that there was massive corruption in the road construction sector.
“As if that is not enough, NRFA raised over K800m through toll gates from 2012 to 2015 but have not told the nation how they have used that money.
“We are of the view that if such a trend continues, money meant for the maintenance of roads will continue to be misapplied.
“Edgar Lungu recently confessed and promised to deal with corrupt ministers and officials in his government,” he said.
He also accused President Lungu of not being serious in the fight against corruption.
“To date, only former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili has been fired and referred to the Anti Corruption Commission.
“Some of the roads constructed during UNIP and MMD era leadership are still intact due to good workmanship .
“But PF roads built recently out of corruption, with no consideration of the terrain, climate and other aspects are already damaged with some being mended. All this is happening at Road Development Agency (RDA) is currently directly answerable to State house and Lungu himself must be answerable to this national scandal which he boasted as unprecedented developments,” he said.
He said his party warned about the dangers of having massive projects under State House as the cannot be properly supervised and audited.
“The Eurobond and other loans that paid for these roads as with all PF projects is still accumulating interest and our children are debt burdened even before they are born and that will make them colonized for life.
“As UPND, we warned about the dangers of having such massive projects under State House as they cannot be properly supervised and audited.
“As citizens, we must now open our eyes and never be cheated with empty slogans such as ‘ ‘sontapo’which are just a mockery meant to deceive and defraud the public,” he said.
Mr Mwamba’s comments comes in the wake roads being washed out due to heavy rains in some parts of the country with the latest being the Luangwa-Feira road which was extensively damaged on Monday.
OF COURSE UPND IS RIGHT ON THAT. NOW THE PROBLEM IS PF HAS TAKEN RDA TO STATE HOUSE AND LUNGU HIMSELF SEEMS TO BE ENJOYING CORRUPTION. THERE IS A LOT OF SHODDY WORKS ON OUR ROADS THIS TIME AROUND. CHEAP IS EXPENSIVE, PF GUYS ARE RICH DUE TO ‘BAMBA ZONKE’.
Timely reminder, well done GBM.
Unfortunately, UPND would head southwards and disappear in obscurity under GBM’s tenure
To have any chance HH MUST remain UPND leader perpetually.
He has what it takes to unseat PF (minus corruption).
Appealing to PF government for good governance is like squeezing a stone hoping that milk will come out.
Moses cracked a whip on the stone, and Israelites got so drunk!Don’t make PF behave like dunderheaded rocks, squeeze them.
Accountability is lacking not only in our leaders but the citizens as well. Citizens clap their hands and hero worship thieves. Little wonder that our leaders want to leave ICC so that they can enjoy their loot.
@The Real Quest ..You’re right. If a council engineer signs off a project which is of sub standard, you cannot blame the president. As residents of our areas we should stand up against mediocrity by our local authorities. We so docile even when we see people stealing our money with wide open eyes. Yet we’re quick to insult the president. It’s time we took councils to task such withholding our levies until we see improvement. Gbm should be last person to blame anybody because he also contributed to this rubbish.
When the Govt leaves out the local contactors people like GBM are the first to cry foul since they are the ones getting contracts by putting their relatives in front by creating so many companies so that no one knows that those companies are theirs. Mr. Mwamba is not the right person to talk about this, is it because that he is no longer in the system? Please can the government stop giving contracts to people who cannot do a better job?
Are chines also local contractors bwana?
I am non partisan but GBM is raising a very important which should be answered in a sober manner. As a nation we should always strive to do things that benefit the nation.
pf is a failed project
“To date, only former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili has been fired and referred to the Anti Corruption Commission.”…
And what has the ACC done about it ???? NOTHING! This is what PF is telling its crooks and thieves. Even if your case is sent to the ACC, NOTHING will ever be done about it!
Lung gave IMMUNITY FROM PROSECUTION to the crooks at ECZ even BEFORE they committed their rigging and vote stealing, now he is doing the same for all the corrupt PF carders in government.
We need a serious audit not only of the RDA and NRFA, but also of the ECZ and the election. BY AN INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNISED AUDITOR! Not these bought Judges and crooked ACC.
I now wish i did not VOTE for PF. It is a total failed project.
