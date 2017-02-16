BoZ in cooperation agreement with Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India has inked an information exchange pact with Bank of Zambia aimed at forging greater cooperation.
“The Reserve Bank signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on supervisory cooperation and exchange of supervisory information with Bank of Zambia,” RBI said in a release.
The MoU was signed by Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya and Urjit Patel, the RBI chief.
RBI has entered into similar agreements of a few countries to promote greater synergy and share supervisory information.
With this, RBI has signed 36 such MoUs, one Letter for Supervisory Co-operation and one Statement of Co-operation.
Let it be known to you that its actually Indian business men using the Reserve Bank of India to push their agenda in Zambia.
You call it BOZ but you don’t even own it. It’s owned by the Illuminati, the Rockefeller and Rothschild families. The own all the Central Banks in the world. Countries that refused to be owned by then are Iran, Libya, Iraq and North Korea. That’s why they killed Sadam, and Ghadafi.
Rubbish- Bank of England, Bank of China, Bank of Canada, Bank of New Zealand, Reserve bank of Australia owned by the gov’t of each. and the EU central bank is owned by the countries of the EU. Check your facts.
@Ken #3 You’re a brainwashed sheep.