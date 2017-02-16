President Lungu happy with his Ministries work in executing his vision

PRESIDENT Lungu is satisfied that ministries have started working in line with his vision to deliver effective services to the people.

Special assistant to the President for press and public relations Amos Chanda said the President is impressed that ministers and their staff are working to present progress reports to him as directed last year.

Mr Chanda said this at State House yesterday shortly after the ministries of Home Affairs and Higher Education presented quarterly reports to President Lungu.

He said Mr Lungu is satisfied that the enhanced briefings are encouraging dialogue within the ministries, between ministries and State House.

“Yesterday [Tuesday], he (the President) received a briefing from the Ministry of Local Government and today [yesterday] he received two reports from the ministries of Home Affairs and Higher Education,” Mr Chanda said.

He said President Lungu will continue getting the usual briefings one-on-one with the ministers apart from the quarterly briefings during which ministers will be accompanied by their staff.

“With the presentations so far, the President is satisfied that the ministers understand the directive he gave for the report submissions,” Mr Chanda said.

He said President Lungu will take a break from receiving reports today as he will be in North-Western Province for duty but will resume on Tuesday.

He said two ministries will be presenting reports per day until they have all made their presentations.

“The President wants a much more open environment where ministries have a spokesperson apart from the minister. He hopes that issues raised will be resolved in the next presentations,” Mr Chanda said.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo said in an interview after presenting his ministry’s report that the staff had an interactive time with President Lungu during the process.

Mr Kampyongo said the ministry shared with the head of State a number of achievements and challenges faced in the last quarter of 2016.

He said among the issues discussed was the dual citizenship on which the ministry has made progress as the process is expected to start within this quarter.

“Very soon, we will start attending to appeals and priority will be given to those who lost their citizenship because of acquiring citizenship elsewhere,” Mr Kampyongo said.

The minister said Government wants to restore the citizenship of those who lost their citizenship so that they can start enjoying their rights.

He said the Citizenship Board has already been appointed and all that is remaining is for the Ministry of Justice to finalise the process before it can start operating.

Mr Kampyongo said the ministry also shared a number of development projects from all departments, especially the housing projects.

“This is all meant to improve service delivery to the people as the workers will be coming from a conducive environment,” he said.

He said security details of policing during last year’s general elections and challenges which saw violence in some places not contained due to manpower and transport challenges were also shared with the President.

Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo said her ministry shared with the President programmes in the ministry, changes, policy, legislative and curriculum review both at university and Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Authority (TEVETA) level.